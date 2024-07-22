As mortgage rates remain elevated, the housing market remains tight, and inflation weighs on consumers’ pockets, renting is becoming the main option for more and more Americans.



Advertisement

About 44 million, or 32% of American households are renters. This has many worried about the long-term costs of renting, especially as the cost of rent is also continuing to rise.

This is reflected in just how meticulously renters are carrying out their search for their next apartment or home, according to RentCafe’s Mid-Year Rental Activity Report. Based on web traffic and search trends, the site found the most popular cities that renters are keeping an eye on at the start of 2024.

Click through to see the 10 most popular cities for renters in the first six months of the year.