The 10 most popular airline routes in America

Every day, the equivalent of a decent-size American town travels one way along the country’s most popular routes.

Many of the routes connect America’s biggest cities, with many of them ending in New York City or Los Angeles. The Department of Transportation compiles a list of which ones are the most trafficked and tracks which airlines have the biggest market share along those routes, in case consumers are interested in who has bragging routes for serving which destinations.

Check out which airline routes saw the heaviest passenger traffic during the second quarter of the year.