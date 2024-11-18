Extreme tariffs and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns
The 10 most popular airline routes in America

Airlines

The 10 most popular airline routes in America

Many of the routes connect America’s biggest cities, with many ending in New York or Los Angeles

By
Melvin Backman
A plane taking off from a runway
A plane taking off from a runway
Photo: J. David Ake (Getty Images)

Every day, the equivalent of a decent-size American town travels one way along the country’s most popular routes.

Many of the routes connect America’s biggest cities, with many of them ending in New York City or Los Angeles. The Department of Transportation compiles a list of which ones are the most trafficked and tracks which airlines have the biggest market share along those routes, in case consumers are interested in who has bragging routes for serving which destinations.

Check out which airline routes saw the heaviest passenger traffic during the second quarter of the year.

10. Boston to Washington, D.C.

Boston, Massachusetts
Photo: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images (Getty Images)

This route saw 7,193 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was JetBlue Airways (JBLU).

9. Las Vegas to Los Angeles

Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

This route saw 7,533 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was Southwest Airlines (LUV).

8. Los Angeles to Seattle

Los Angeles, California
Photo: Kirby Lee (Getty Images)

This route saw 7,836 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was Alaska Airlines (ALK).

7. New York City to San Francisco

New York City, New York
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

This route saw 9,142 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was United Airlines (UAL).

6. Atlanta to New York City

Atlanta, Georgia
Photo: Alex Slitz/FIFA (Getty Images)

This route saw 9,691 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was Delta Air Lines (DAL).

5. Chicago to New York City

Chicago, Illinois
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Cal (Getty Images)

This route saw 11,036 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was United Airlines.

4. New York City to Orlando

Orlando, Florida
Photo: John Greim/LightRocket (Getty Images)

This route saw 13,302 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was JetBlue Airways.

3. Los Angeles to New York City

Los Angeles, California
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

This route saw 13,856 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was JetBlue Airways.

2. Los Angeles to San Francisco

San Francisco, California
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

This route saw 17,527 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was Southwest Airlines.

1. Miami to New York City

Miami, Florida
Photo: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service (Getty Images)

This route saw 18,809 passengers per day on average in the second quarter. The carrier with the largest market share for the route was JetBlue Airways.

