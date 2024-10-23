How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The 10 most rat-infested cities in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The 10 most rat-infested cities in America

Do you live in one of the cities with the most rodents?

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Friso Gentsch (AP)

New York City has a Rat Czar. Residents in South Philadelphia have said their cars are being eaten by rodents. And headlines are declaring that Chicago is losing its war on rats.

Advertisement

In big cities around the country, rats and mice are a constant problem for the government and residents — they damage property and bring about major public health concerns.

Terminix, a pest control company, ranked the rattiest U.S. cities using factors such as sanitation practices, food waste access, and suitable habitats.

Check out which 10 cities were declared the most rodent-infested.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: Atlanta, Georgia

#10: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Mike Stewart (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: Dallas, Texas

#9: Dallas, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: James Patterson (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Boston, Massachusetts

#8: Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Michael Dwyer (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Houston, Texas

#7: Houston, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Chicago, Illinois

#6: Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Tom Williams (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Washington, D.C.

#5: Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Mihoko Owada/STAR MAX/IPx (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#4: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Matt Rourke (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Los Angeles, California

#3: Los Angeles, California

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: San Francisco, California

#2: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Eric Risberg (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: New York City, New York

#1: New York City, New York

Image for article titled The 10 most rat-infested cities in America
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)
Advertisement

12 / 12