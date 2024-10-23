The 10 most rat-infested cities in America

New York City has a Rat Czar. Residents in South Philadelphia have said their cars are being eaten by rodents. And headlines are declaring that Chicago is losing its war on rats.



In big cities around the country, rats and mice are a constant problem for the government and residents — they damage property and bring about major public health concerns.

Terminix, a pest control company, ranked the rattiest U.S. cities using factors such as sanitation practices, food waste access, and suitable habitats.

Check out which 10 cities were declared the most rodent-infested.