While stress can impact anyone, regardless of where they live, some states have a clear advantage over others when it comes to leading a more relaxed life. A recent analysis from Manhattan Mental Health Counseling used data from the United Health Foundation’s (UNH) America’s Health Rankings to determine where in the United States residents feel the least stressed.

Advertisement

The study used two metrics to determine overall rankings – the percentage of adults reporting frequent mental distress and the percentage of adults aged 65 and older experiencing frequent physical distress. Researchers then averaged the two figures to determine which states were the most relaxed and which were the least.

The 10 least relaxed states were all concentrated in the southern and southwestern states. West Virginia was the most stressed, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and Kentucky. The most relaxed states were more spread out across the country, but the Midwestern and Northeast were the most represented in the top 10.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most relaxed states in America.