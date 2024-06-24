Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
The 25 most reliable 3-year-old trucks and SUVs right now, according to Consumer Reports

Autos

The 25 most reliable 3-year-old trucks and SUVs right now, according to Consumer Reports

You can save a few bucks and still get a vehicle with excellent reliability.

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Honda Pilot
Photo: Honda

One of the hardest things about shopping for used cars is that you have so many options. And with many of those cars no longer covered under warranty, buying used really can be a gamble. It may run for years without any problems, but you never know.

If you’re in the market for a gently used truck or SUV, our friends at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the most reliable three-year-old trucks and SUVs that you can buy. You should still take any used car to a mechanic for a pre-purchase inspection, but while you narrow your options down, this list is a great place to start.

Alternatively, if you’re looking at sedans, be sure to check out the list of the most reliable three-year-old cars you can buy instead.

2021 Acura RDX

2021 Acura RDX

Acura RDX
Photo: Acura

The infotainment system can definitely take some getting used to, but the Acura RDX does its best to make up for it with a torquey engine and engaging driving dynamics. We happen to think it looks pretty good, too.

2021 BMW X3

2021 BMW X3

BMX X3
Photo: BMW

We’ve been critical of BMW’s design direction for a while, but even we have to admit that if you’re buying a used German luxury crossover, BMW is the way to go. The X3 has proven much more reliable than you might expect, which is great since it’s also sporty, smooth, quiet and well-built.

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V
Photo: Honda

The Toyota RAV4 may get a lot more attention for being such an improvement over the previous version, but don’t sleep on the Honda CR-V. It’s a better crossover in almost every way, from powertrain and handling down even to cabin storage solutions and ease of ingress and egress.

2021 Honda HR-V

2021 Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V
Photo: Honda

The Honda HR-V isn’t quick, but if you’re looking for a subcompact crossover that’s still practical and flexible, the HR-V is hard to beat. We still miss the Honda Fit, but in its absence, the HR-V does a decent job of scratching that itch.

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson
Photo: Hyundai

The previous-generation Hyundai Tucson may not have the current version’s futuristic styling and wild headlights, but for some, that may be an advantage since the current design is pretty polarizing. Especially if you can find a good deal on one, the Tucson makes a great alternative the RAV4 or CR-V.

2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage
Photo: Kia

While it’s mechanically very similar to the Hyundai Tucson, the Kia Sportage stands out with more aggressive styling. It might not be to everyone’s taste, but at the very least, it stands out.

2021 Lexus NX

2021 Lexus NX

Lexus NX
Photo: Lexus

If you like the Toyota RAV4 but wish it was more comfortable, then Lexus will be happy to sell you an NX. It won’t be as exciting to drive as some of its competitors, but if reliability is your top priority for a luxury SUV, you’ll probably want the Lexus.

2021 Lexus UX

2021 Lexus UX

Lexus UX
Photo: Lexus

Lexus also lands on this list with the smaller UX crossover, which offers pretty much everything that makes the NX great in a more maneuverable package. If you can afford it, you’ll probably want to spring for the hybrid, which gets outstanding fuel economy even if the engine itself isn’t super refined.

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5
Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-5 is the kind of crossover that might accidentally turn you into an enthusiast. Unlike some of its more mainstream competition, the CX-5 is legitimately fun to drive, and it looks pretty darn good while it’s at it, too.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek
Photo: Subaru

Now that the Forester is all grown up, the Crosstrek is here to take over the slot in Subaru’s lineup that was previously occupied by the Forester. It’s not quite as boxy, but it’s a fantastic daily driver that’s more than happy to take you on a few adventures. We just wish Subaru had offered a WRX version.

2021 Subaru Forester

2021 Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester
Photo: Subaru

The 2021 Subaru Forester may not be the lifted wagon you remember, but it’s aimed right at the CR-V and RAV4. If you’re considering either of those two, you should definitely give the Forester a look because you very well may end up liking it better.

2021Toyota RAV4

2021Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4
Photo: Toyota

After being mentioned so many times while talking about other cars, you knew it was time for the Toyota RAV4 to make an appearance. You can find more interesting options in this segment, but it’s the default choice for so many people for good reason. It just gets the job done.

2021 Volvo XC40

2021 Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40
Photo: Volvo

Reliability and style don’t always go hand in hand, but with the Volvo XC40, you get both. It isn’t especially sporty, and the controls could take some getting used to, but that’s a lot easier to forgive when the XC40 looks as good as it does.

2021 GMC Acadia

2021 GMC Acadia

GMC Acadia
Photo: GMC

You might not think to shop at the GMC dealer for a minivan that isn’t technically a minivan unless you have your eyes on a Yukon, but the Acadia is a solid, reliable alternative that will also probably save you a few bucks compared to its body-on-frame big brother.

2021 Honda Passport

2021 Honda Passport

Honda Passport
Photo: Honda

Slotting in between the Honda CR-V and the Pilot, you can think of the Passport as an SUV for someone who needs a vehicle that’s a little bigger than the CR-V but doesn’t need the third row that comes in the Pilot. That may not be the most exciting description ever, but it really is a solid crossover with a smooth V6.

2021 Honda Pilot

2021 Honda Pilot

Honda Pilot
Photo: Honda

Do you need a Honda Odyssey but know you can’t see yourself driving a minivan? Well, look no further than the Honda Pilot. It may not be quite as practical as the Odyssey, but it’s about as close as a crossover is ever going to get.

2021 Lexus RX

2021 Lexus RX

Lexus RX
Photo: Lexus

Lexus has been refining the RX for generations, and while we’re big fans of the new one, there’s a reason this generation was also so popular. Plus, this one can still be had with the V6, which many will probably find preferable to the turbocharged four-cylinder found in the redesigned RX.

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

Lincoln Nautilus
Photo: Lincoln

After decades of having no idea what Lincoln was doing, it’s been refreshing to see Ford’s luxury brand start to come into its own again. The Nautilus is comfortable, quiet, well-equipped and can even be had with a powerful turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 that should make driving even more enjoyable.

2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

If you want a comfortable, fuel-efficient daily driver with all the latest features, the Toyota 4Runner is not for you. That said, it’s an incredibly capable body-on-frame off-roader, and if that’s what you’re looking for, there aren’t many better options available.

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

Toyota Highlander
Photo: Toyota

Similar to the Honda Pilot, the Toyota Highlander is essentially a minivan for people who can’t bring themselves to pull the trigger on the Sienna. Sliding doors would make it more practical, but beyond that, you don’t lose out on much by going for the Highlander. There’s a reason it’s so popular with families, after all.

2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

Toyota Venza
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Venza was never the hit that the RAV4 was, but it’s still a neat little crossover. It’s only available as a hybrid, so you know it will get good gas mileage. It’s also stylish, comfortable and feels a bit more premium than some of Toyota’s other offerings.

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger
Photo: Ford

You can find other trucks in this segment that are more refined, but those who miss the days when trucks felt like trucks may see the Ranger’s shortcomings as advantages. It had already been on sale in other markets for years by the time it went on sale here, so it was pretty dated when it showed up, but maybe that’s also why it ended up being so reliable.

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

Honda Ridgeline
Photo: Honda

On the opposite end of the truck spectrum is the Honda Ridgeline. It may not be a “real” truck, but that’s exactly why so many owners love them. You get all the refinement of a crossover with a bed at the back that you can use for truck stuff. Unless you need to tow a train, it’s going to be the best daily driver of the bunch.

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma
Photo: Toyota

Much like the 4Runner, the Toyota Tacoma isn’t a great daily driver. Most other trucks are going to be quieter, more comfortable and more refined. With its off-road capability, reliability and high resale values, though, it’s also one of the most popular trucks on the market.

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tundra
Photo: Toyota

If the Tacoma is too small for you, or you need more towing capability, then you’re going to want to look at the Toyota Tundra. The 5.7-liter V8 gets terrible gas mileage, but it’s still in line with what you can expect from other full-size trucks. Plus, there’s a good chance that at 100,000 miles, it’ll barely even be broken in yet.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

