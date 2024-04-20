How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Cars

Whether the older folks in your life drive something spicy and sporty or something sedate and beige

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
A Harley-Davidson motorized tricycle parked in front of a spanning vista
Photo: Harley-Davidson

Since Cadillac stopped building leather sofas on wheels, and many other automakers killed off their AARP member special editions like Toyota did to its Avalon and Ford did to its Crown Victoria, what new car is left for old folks to tootle around in? We asked the Jalopnik audience this pressing question last week, and the results are in.

I initially guessed that the Lexus RX would be the stereotypical new car for old folks, and many agreed. Many others made personal attacks on some of the older people in my life saying their cars are stereotypical. Well, not actually, they just suggested cars that older people in my life currently drive or once drove.

Some of you had incredible stories about still driving your Miatas and your elderly parents driving stick shift Hondas, and I just want to say all those folks are legends. I’m only 28 and am already considering getting something more comfy than my Mini as a next car. Whether the older folks in your life drive something spicy and sporty or something sedate and beige, these are the most stereotypical new cars for old people, according to you.

Buick Encore

A blue Buick Encore GX parked in front of a white house
Photo: Buick

They simply cannot get enough of these piles o shit.

Modern Buicks have come a long way in recent years, and we here at Jalopnik have become fans of the balance of style, comfort, diet luxury, and efficiency.

Submitted by: The NSX Was Only In Development For 4 Years

Kia Soul

Kia Soul

A blue Kia Soul parked in front of a bright yellow building
Image: Kia

Once the Scion xB went out of production, they all migrated over to the Kia Soul and haven’t looked back. Honestly, it’s easy to see why. They are easy to get in and out of, still relatively analog, have enough room to pick up the grandkids and their strollers, and can be afforded on a tight social security budget.

Also, you can easily tell apart the Betty Whites from the Bea Arthurs if they chose the Alien Green or Solar Yellow color.

Kia Souls are versatile, efficient, affordable, safe, and easy to get in and out of. This is honestly a great choice for anyone on a budget who prioritizes practicality.

Submitted by: Paradsecar

Lexus RX

Lexus RX

A dark blue Lexus RX350 parked on dirt in front of mountains
Image: Lexus

Lexus RX. Every boomer coming out of a CR-V looking to “finally splurge a bit” is buying them, my parents included.

This was my initial guess for the stereotypical new car for old folks, for good reason. The Lexus RX is a beautifully refined vehicle that prioritizes comfort over sportiness, has a spacious five passenger interior, has legendary Lexus reliability and safety on its side, and is a solid value for the money.

Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

Honda Pilot

Honda Pilot

A gray Honda Pilot driving on a two-lane road in light snow
Image: Honda

I know far too many older people with Pilots. Not sure why they need that 3rd row most of the year but they’ve got plenty of room around the holidays when their kids and grandkids show up.

The Pilot seems a bit big for someone whose kids have long-since left the house, but if the grandparents plan on shuttling the grandkids around, then this is a great choice. Spacious, reliable, efficient, affordable, and safe all wrapped up in a package that’s easy to get into and out of.

Submitted by: Miss Jag Wired

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

A bright blue C8 Corvette Stingray driving on a bridge
Photo: Chevrolet

I’ve still yet to see any new Corvette without a senior citizen behind the wheel.

I’m glad this made the list. With the magnetic dampers the ‘Vette has a great ride, but I don’t fit well into C8s and I know they’re tough to get in and out of, so if you’ve still got some spring in your step then you might want to look into a Corvette. They have great resale values!

Submitted by: J-BodyBuilder

Golf Carts

Golf Carts

A veteran gets a lift on a golf buggy whilst in the Anzac Day march on Elizabeth Street on April 25, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
A veteran gets a lift on a golf buggy whilst in the Anzac Day march on Elizabeth Street on April 25, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
Photo: James D. Morgan (Getty Images)

Golf carts.

If you’re in The Villages or any 55+ full service gated Florida subdivision there is only one choice.

Okay, this makes so much sense. In every wealthy oceanside community the roads are swarming with folks in golf carts. Lido Island in Newport Beach, Naples Island in Long Beach, and Venice Beach in Los Angeles are all crawling with golf carts. They’re cheaper than cars, they’re easy to get in and out of, they have amazing visibility, they’re tiny, and they’re electric. It’s a great choice for someone who doesn’t go far, but there are no safety requirements for golf carts or low speed vehicles, so do everything in your power to avoid busy roads.

Submitted by: 900turbo

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Highlander

A dark green Toyota Highlander driving past some brick homes
Image: Toyota

Around here, it’s gotta be the Toyota Highlander. Easy entry, good sightlines, AWD for snow, and reliable as the sun coming up.

They’re everywhere and rarely driven by anyone without gray hair, (something I also have plenty of, TBH).

The other phenomenon with older people in general, is they choose color that matches their hair: Silver, light blue, gray, or the occasional light beige shade to match what Margaret gets for her monthly color touch up.

I actually just recommended my best friend’s mother and my self-proclaimed Southern Mama buy a new Highlander. Her name is Margaret, but she usually goes by Missy or Mama, and she absolutely loves her new Highlander. She wanted the hybrid, but the wait times for hybrid Highlanders were absurd so she went with the standard engine. Love you Mama!

Submitted by: Factoryhack

Lexus ES

Lexus ES

A red lexus ES350 driving on a dirt road
Image: Lexus

Even though she just cracked, 50, I’m sure my wife’s Lexus ES300h could comfortably take her into that good night. No need to ever buy another car.

The Lexus ES is a great investment, which is something that’s not usually applicable to cars. It’s incredibly reliable, safe, comfortable, efficient, and it holds its resale values well. Did I mention it’s reliable? It’s really reliable.

Submitted by: Serolf Divad 

Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback

A burgundy Subaru Outback driving on a tree-lined road
Image: Subaru

Is there a better option?

-Not too high nor too low so easy to get in and out of

-Chock full of save-my-ass-while-driving features

-AWD

-Tons of space for antiques and Christmas gifts for the grandkids

-Not super expensive or flashy

-Loves dogs

My 64-year-old mother owns a Subaru Outback and loves everything about it. I convinced my parents to buy their first Outback in 2010, and they don’t ever want to own any other vehicle. My mom says it feels really solid, the AWD system is incredibly secure, it’s a million times more reliable than their two prior Dodge Grand Caravans, and it’s really comfortable. It even has space in the back seats for my 6'8" self and my big brother’s 6'5" frame to sit comfortably, and it has SiriusXM so they can blast their house music. I rest easy knowing that it’s a very safe car, despite learning recently that my mother had disabled the seatbelt reminder chime — don’t worry, I already freaked out on them about it and I think I scared them into fixing it.

Submitted by: FijiST

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

A gray Land Rover Range Rover in front of a faintly colored background
Image: Land Rover

In the UK it is Range Rovers. The older folks here just love their Range Rovers, the full size ones, I mean.

How posh.

Submitted by: plant_daily 

Ford F-350 King Ranch

Ford F-350 King Ranch

A gray Ford F-350 Super Duty parked under a tree
Image: Ford

Around here (Central Alberta) it’s a $110,000 F-350 King Ranch. All the old guys now have huge trailers and still think they need to support the oil patch. They’re a menace.

My grandpa drove his 1990 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat single cab with an eight-foot bed until the very end, and I was the designated middle seat occupant. Honestly it was such a boon to have a grandpa with a big truck, but single-digit gas mileage is never fun.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy 

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

A dark blue Toyota Camry parked in front of a plain white background
Image: Toyota

I’m 70 and just bought a Camry because they don’t make Crown Victorias or Avalons anymore.

Camrys are great cars. You really can’t go wrong with a Camry unless you want a car that makes you feel something. But emotions are for the weak; get a Camry and never worry about getting a new car.

Submitted by: mannacler

Lincolns

Lincolns

A close-up of a Lincoln grille showing the logo
Image: Lincoln

I think there’s a requirement that you must be over 60 in order to purchase, drive, or even start a Lincoln.

I didn’t think older folks still love modern Lincolns. It makes sense though, with comfort prioritized and brand familiarity. Plus Lincoln only makes SUVs now, so they’re easy to step in and out of.

Submitted by: sarcastro7

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

A rustic looking brown Harley motorized tricycle parked in front of a vista
Image: Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson bikes. I so seldom see anyone under sixty buying one of those anymore.

I do see a lot of older folks on big Harleys, and it makes sense. They’re called cruisers for a reason.

Submitted by: skeffles

Ford C-Max

Ford C-Max

A gray Ford C-Max parked in front of a plain white background
Image: Ford

I’m convinced it’s illegal for anyone under the age of 70 to own one of these. Aaaaand just realized these ended production 5 years ago.

A C-Max would be a great car for an older person for the same reasons as the Kia Soul and Buick Encore, but it’s electrified for more efficiency.

Submitted by: OutForARip

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

