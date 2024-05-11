The 10 cars that get stolen the most in America

After years of surging car thefts in the United States, 2023 was no different. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) said in April that 1,020,729 cars were pilfered last year, up from 1,008,756 in 2022.

Although we don’t know exactly why, we do have an idea of the most commonly stolen vehicles. That’s thanks to a new NICB analysis, which revealed the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in the U.S., per the industry trade group’s data.

“These rankings highlight the persistent threat of vehicle theft across the country,” NICB CEO David J. Glawe said in a statement. “Even as we work to deter crime, it is crucial for owners to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their vehicles.”

According to the Bureau, most cars stolen were imported from countries like Japan and South Korea and included vehicles of several different categories, from pickup trucks to sedans.

Here are the top 10 most often stolen vehicles in the United States last year.