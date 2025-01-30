The 10 most stressed states in America

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and upset about the responsibilities that fill your daily life, you’re not alone.

In fact, half of all Americans report dealing with frequent daily stress — and that number jumps to 55% of men and 69% of women between the ages of 18 and 49, according to Gallup. And while stress can affect everyone, there are some communities where far more of the population struggles than others.

“There are plenty of small ways for people to manage stress,” said Cassandra Happe, an analyst at the consumer finance website WalletHub, in a statement. “What many people don’t realize, though, is that changing location can be a big stress reducer. For example, states that have lower crime rates, better health care and better economies tend to have much less stressed residents.”

A WalletHub analysis ranked all 50 states based on residents’ stress levels in four categories: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health and safety-related stress. Those scores were based on the states’ performances across 40 metrics, including the average hours worked per week and rates of personal bankruptcies, divorce, and suicide.

WalletHub pulled data from several sources including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most stressed states in the U.S.