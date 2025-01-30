Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think
Real Estate

The 10 most stressed states in America

While stress can affect everyone, there are some communities where far more of the population struggles than others

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Carol Yepes (iStock by Getty Images)

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and upset about the responsibilities that fill your daily life, you’re not alone.

In fact, half of all Americans report dealing with frequent daily stress — and that number jumps to 55% of men and 69% of women between the ages of 18 and 49, according to Gallup. And while stress can affect everyone, there are some communities where far more of the population struggles than others.

“There are plenty of small ways for people to manage stress,” said Cassandra Happe, an analyst at the consumer finance website WalletHub, in a statement. “What many people don’t realize, though, is that changing location can be a big stress reducer. For example, states that have lower crime rates, better health care and better economies tend to have much less stressed residents.”

A WalletHub analysis ranked all 50 states based on residents’ stress levels in four categories: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health and safety-related stress. Those scores were based on the states’ performances across 40 metrics, including the average hours worked per week and rates of personal bankruptcies, divorce, and suicide.

WalletHub pulled data from several sources including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most stressed states in the U.S.

10. Texas

10. Texas

Photo: Ted Horowitz Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Texas is the tenth most stressed state. The Lone Star State came in fifth place for work-related stress and eighth place for family-related stress.

9. Oklahoma

9. Oklahoma

Photo: Thomas Welborn (iStock by Getty Images)

Oklahoma is the ninth most stressed state. The Sooner State came in fourth place for health and safety-related stress.

8. Kentucky

8. Kentucky

Photo: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) (iStock by Getty Images)

Kentucky is the eighth most stressed state. The Bluegrass State came in eighth place for work-related stress and sixth place for money-related stress.

7. Alabama

7. Alabama

Photo: Barry Winiker (iStock by Getty Images)

Alabama is the seventh most stressed state. The Yellowhammer State came in second place for money-related stress and sixth place for health and safety-related stress.

6. West Virginia

6. West Virginia

Photo: Ali Majdfar (iStock by Getty Images)

West Virginia is the sixth most stressed state. The Mountain State came in eighth place for money-related stress and second place for health and safety-related stress.

5. Arkansas

5. Arkansas

Photo: Walter Bibikow (iStock by Getty Images)

Arkansas is the fifth most stressed state. The Natural State came in fifth place for money-related stress and first place for health and safety-related stress.

4. New Mexico

4. New Mexico

Photo: Tetra Images (iStock by Getty Images)

New Mexico is the fourth most stressed state. The Land of Enchantment came in third place for money-related stress and second place for family-related stress.

3. Nevada

3. Nevada

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (iStock by Getty Images)

Nevada is the third most stressed state. The Silver State came in first place for family-related stress, eighth place for health and safety-related stress, and tenth place for money-related stress.

2. Mississippi

2. Mississippi

Photo: Edwin Remsberg (iStock by Getty Images)

Mississippi is the second most stressed state. The Magnolia State came in seventh place for health and safety-related stress, fifth place for family-related stress, fourth place for work-related stress, and first place for money related stress.

1. Louisiana

1. Louisiana

Photo: Richard Kale (iStock by Getty Images)

Louisiana is the most stressed state. The Bayou State came in tenth place for family-related stress, fourth place for money-related stress, and third place for both work-related stress and health and safety-related stress.

