The most stressed-out states in America

Stress. Everyone has it. Nobody wants it. But some places have a lot more of it than others. WalletHub, a personal finance company, looked into a number of factors that give people agita, whether that’s worries about health or childcare or bills, and ranked every state according to how stressed out those factors would make them. Here are the top 10, along with the factor that’s stressing them out the most according to various sub-rankings for categories including “work,” “money,” “family,” and “health and safety.”