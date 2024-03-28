The most stressed-out states in America

Stress. Everyone has it. Nobody wants it. But some places have a lot more of it than others. WalletHub, a personal finance company, looked into a number of factors that give people agita, whether that’s worries about health or childcare or bills, and ranked every state according to how stressed out those factors would make them. Here are the top 10, along with the factor that’s stressing them out the most according to various sub-rankings for categories including “work,” “money,” “family,” and “health and safety.”
10. Texas
Biggest source of stress: Work
One of the biggest factors in WalletHub’s understanding of work stress was the length of the workweek, and by its calculations Texans had the second-most hours worked per week. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says they’re clocked in for 35 hours a week, an hour longer than the national average.
9. Oklahoma
Biggest source of stress: Health & Safety
WalletHub looked at factors like chronic disease and insurance coverage rates. A December study from the e-bike company Velotric found that two Oklahoma counties were among the 25 “unhealthiest” in the country, with variables like obesity, alcohol use, smoking, and physical inactivity factored into the ranking.
8. Kentucky
Biggest source of stress: Money
Kentucky is one of the poorest states in the country, with a median household income that ranks in the bottom five.
7. Alabama
Biggest source of stress: Money
Alabamians make even less than Kentuckians.
6. West Virginia
Biggest source of stress: Health & Safety
A Forbes Advisor study earlier this year ranked West Virginia as the single unhealthiest state in the nation, looking at factors like short life expectancy and the prevalence of diseases like cancer.
5. Arkansas
Biggest source of stress: Health & Safety
The same Forbes Advisory study had Arkansas pegged at the fourth-unhealthiest state.
4. New Mexico
Biggest source of stress: Family
Two of the biggest factors under the umbrella of WalletHub’s “family” stresses included struggles finding childcare and caregivers who had to quit their jobs due a lack of childcare. New Mexico routinely ranked near the bottom of state rankings for “child wellbeing,” which is part of the reason behind a successful push to make early childhood education a constitutional right in 2022.
3. Nevada
Biggest source of stress: Family
WalletHub more explicitly broke out its top-three most-stressed states. For Nevada, the study noted that “the state has the highest share of parents who had to change or quit their jobs due to problems with child care, and the second-highest share of parents who did not receive emotional support with parenting in the past year.”
2. Mississippi
Biggest source of stress: Money
Here, WalletHub pointed to Mississippi’s “lowest job security in the country, the highest poverty rate, and the lowest median credit score” as reasons behind why finances top residents’ worries.
1. Louisiana
Biggest sources of stress: Work, Health & Safety
Louisiana was tied for third in both the “work” and “health and safety” rankings.
🦺 Louisiana is one of the least-unionized states in the country. Since union members tend to make more than non-unionized workers, that might be part of the reason why WalletHub pointed out that its residents “has the second-highest poverty rate in the country, and residents have the second-lowest median credit score.”
🚑 WalletHub said that “Louisiana is the most stressed state, in large part because it has one of the highest violent crime rates per capita and property crime rates per capita.”