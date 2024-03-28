How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Lifestyle

The most stressed-out states in America

Many of them are in the South, and all of them are dealing with health and economic problems

By
Melvin Backman
A man watches ice floes, the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey
A man watches ice floes, the skyline of New York’s Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey
Photo: Eduardo Munoz (Reuters)

Stress. Everyone has it. Nobody wants it. But some places have a lot more of it than others. WalletHub, a personal finance company, looked into a number of factors that give people agita, whether that’s worries about health or childcare or bills, and ranked every state according to how stressed out those factors would make them. Here are the top 10, along with the factor that’s stressing them out the most according to various sub-rankings for categories including “work,” “money,” “family,” and “health and safety.”

10. Texas

10. Texas

A mechanic at work in Houston, Texas
A mechanic at work in Houston, Texas
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Biggest source of stress: Work 

One of the biggest factors in WalletHub’s understanding of work stress was the length of the workweek, and by its calculations Texans had the second-most hours worked per week. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says they’re clocked in for 35 hours a week, an hour longer than the national average.

9. Oklahoma

9. Oklahoma

A woman receives an ultrasound before she has a medical abortion in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
A woman receives an ultrasound before she has a medical abortion in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Photo: Evelyn Hockstein (Reuters)

Biggest source of stress: Health & Safety 

WalletHub looked at factors like chronic disease and insurance coverage rates. A December study from the e-bike company Velotric found that two Oklahoma counties were among the 25 “unhealthiest” in the country, with variables like obesity, alcohol use, smoking, and physical inactivity factored into the ranking.

8. Kentucky

8. Kentucky

A spectator dressed up for the Kentucky Derby in a money-themed suit with matching money-themed tie
A spectator dressed up for the Kentucky Derby
Photo: Alton Strupp-USA TODAY Sports (Reuters)

Biggest source of stress: Money

Kentucky is one of the poorest states in the country, with a median household income that ranks in the bottom five.

7. Alabama

7. Alabama

Signs supporting a 2021 pro-union vote at an Amazon warehouse in Birmingham, Alabama
Signs supporting a 2021 pro-union vote at an Amazon warehouse in Birmingham, Alabama
Photo: Megan Varner (Getty Images)

Biggest source of stress: Money

Alabamians make even less than Kentuckians.

6. West Virginia

6. West Virginia

A Covid-19 shot is administered in Martinsburg, West Virginia
A Covid-19 shot is administered in Martinsburg, West Virginia
Photo: Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

Biggest source of stress: Health & Safety

A Forbes Advisor study earlier this year ranked West Virginia as the single unhealthiest state in the nation, looking at factors like short life expectancy and the prevalence of diseases like cancer.

5. Arkansas

5. Arkansas

A patient gets their blood pressure taken in Lepanto, Arkansas
A patient gets their blood pressure taken in Lepanto, Arkansas
Photo: Karen Pulfer Focht (Reuters)

Biggest source of stress: Health & Safety

The same Forbes Advisory study had Arkansas pegged at the fourth-unhealthiest state.

4. New Mexico

4. New Mexico

A family walks together in Texico, New Mexico
A family walks together in Texico, New Mexico
Photo: Loren Elliott (Reuters)

Biggest source of stress: Family

Two of the biggest factors under the umbrella of WalletHub’s “family” stresses included struggles finding childcare and caregivers who had to quit their jobs due a lack of childcare. New Mexico routinely ranked near the bottom of state rankings for “child wellbeing,” which is part of the reason behind a successful push to make early childhood education a constitutional right in 2022.

3. Nevada

3. Nevada

A family hangs out at Lake Mead in Nevada
A family hangs out at Lake Mead in Nevada
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Biggest source of stress: Family

WalletHub more explicitly broke out its top-three most-stressed states. For Nevada, the study noted that “the state has the highest share of parents who had to change or quit their jobs due to problems with child care, and the second-highest share of parents who did not receive emotional support with parenting in the past year.”

2. Mississippi

2. Mississippi

A sign advertising free food after severe thunderstorms struck Rolling Fork, Mississippi
A sign advertising free food after severe thunderstorms struck Rolling Fork, Mississippi
Photo: Cheney Orr (Reuters)

Biggest source of stress: Money

Here, WalletHub pointed to Mississippi’s “lowest job security in the country, the highest poverty rate, and the lowest median credit score” as reasons behind why finances top residents’ worries.

1. Louisiana

1. Louisiana

A shrimper relaxes off the coast of Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana
A shrimper relaxes off the coast of Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Biggest sources of stress: Work, Health & Safety

Louisiana was tied for third in both the “work” and “health and safety” rankings.

🦺 Louisiana is one of the least-unionized states in the country. Since union members tend to make more than non-unionized workers, that might be part of the reason why WalletHub pointed out that its residents “has the second-highest poverty rate in the country, and residents have the second-lowest median credit score.”

🚑 WalletHub said that “Louisiana is the most stressed state, in large part because it has one of the highest violent crime rates per capita and property crime rates per capita.”

