How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most stressful airports in America

About
Airlines

The 10 most stressful airports in America

The rankings were devised by the British site Stress Free Car Rental

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Passengers wait in line at Los Angeles International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Long-distance travel can be stressful. And a big factor in just how stressful is the airport through which you’re traveling.

Advertisement

The British car-hire site Stress Free Car Rental took a look at a number of American airports and parsed out which ones would be the source of the most stress. It ranked them according to factors like how many passengers were at the airports, how far they were from their respective city centers, the number of flight destinations they accommodate, how much it costs to park a car at them, and passenger opinions of the airports.

Click through to see which U.S. airports were ranked as the 10 most stressful and why.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

10. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Passengers wait in line at Harry Reid International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Harry Reid International Airport
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)

Las Vegas’s airport is the closest to its downtown among the 10 most-stressful airports at just 10 driving minutes away from the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. But a passenger’s journey might still longer than at other airports because the airport also traveled to the fewest further destinations, with just 164 connections.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

9. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Passengers wait in line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Atlanta’s airport is by far the busiest among the 10 most-stressful airports, having ferried more than 51 million passengers enplaned last year. Its traffic-clogged hallways and infamous size might make it a tricky stop for even the most experienced flyers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

8. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Passengers wait in line at Newark Liberty International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Newark Liberty International Airport
Photo: Jeenah Moon (Getty Images)

Newark’s airport had some of the most expensive weekly parking among the 10 most-stressful airports at an observed $200 a week. Plus, it had the lowest user score on the flight-tracking site Flightradar24 at 71%.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. Orlando International Airport (MCO)

7. Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Passengers wait in line at Orlando International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Orlando International Airport
Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack (AP)

Orlando’s airport had the second-most expensive weekly parking among the 10 most-stressful airports at an observed $256. It also had the second-fewest connections, traveling to only 172 further destinations.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Miami International Airport (MIA)

6. Miami International Airport (MIA)

Passengers wait in line at Miami International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Miami International Airport
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)

Miami’s airport had one of the lowest user rating scores among the 10 most-stressful airports on the flight-tracking site Flightradar24 at 78%.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

5. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Passengers wait in line at Los Angeles International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Los Angeles’s airport was on the busier side of the 10 most-stressful airports, having enplaned nearly 37 million passengers in 2023. It was also tied for the second-lowest user rating score on the flight-tracking site Flightradar24, at 77%.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Denver International Airport (DEN)

4. Denver International Airport (DEN)

Passengers wait in line at Denver International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Denver International Airport
Photo: Michael Ciaglo (Getty Images)

Denver’s airport was even busier than LAX, enplaning nearly 38 million passengers in 2023. It was also the furthest from its downtown among the 10 most-stressful airports at 45 driving minutes away in decent traffic. It did have the cheapest weekly parking at an observed $54.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW)

3. Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW)

Passengers wait in line at Dallas Forth Worth International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Dallas Forth Worth International Airport
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)

Dallas’s airport was among the furthest from its downtown among the 10 most-stressful airports at about 30 driving minutes from either downtown Dallas or Fort Worth in decent traffic. Still, it had the second-cheapest weekly parking at an observed $75.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

2. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Passengers wait in line at John F. Kennedy International Airport
Passengers wait in line at John F. Kennedy International Airport
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

New York’s busiest airport is pretty far from its downtown, at possibly an hour’s drive from midtown Manhattan in decent traffic. Plus, it was tied for the second-lowest user rating score among the 10 most-stressful airports on the flight-tracking site Flightradar24 at 77%.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

1. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Passengers wait in line at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Passengers wait in line at Chicago O’Hare International Airport
Photo: Nam Y. Huh (AP)

Chicago’s busiest airport was pretty busy indeed, at nearly 36 million passengers enplaned last year. Plus, it had a pretty low score on the flight-tracking site Flightradar24 at 78%. In addition, it had the most expensive weekly parking among the 10 most-stressful airports at an observed $283.

Advertisement

12 / 12