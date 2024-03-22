Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The most underpriced stocks right now

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Markets

The most underpriced stocks right now

Wall Street seems bored by these big household names

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A sale sign
A sale sign
Photo: Steffi Loos (Getty Images)

When you’re looking at a bunch of companies on the stock market and trying to figure out if you should actually buy shares in one (besides through an index fund or some other kind of intermediary vehicle), timing is very tricky. One way you can tell whether that stock you have your eye on is a bargain is to look at its price-to-earnings ratio, or the multiple of its stock price over its earnings-per-share. There are different ways to do this. Backward-facing P/E can give you a feeling of how the market thinks it is doing compared to its recent financial performance. Forward-facing P/E can gauge sentiment on how investors think its near-term future will be.

Advertisement

Here are the stocks from the household-name Dow Jones Industrial Average that have the highest forward-facing P/E ratios looking one fiscal year out, per consensus analyst estimates on FactSet. And check out the most overpriced stocks here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

5. Travelers Companies

5. Travelers Companies

The Travelers logo
The Travelers logo
Photo: Lucy Nicholson (Getty Images)

PE FY1: 12.4

Travelers shares have done really well the last few months, but investors don’t seem too thrilled with the company’s ability to keep that momentum going.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

4. Chevron

4. Chevron

A Chevron gas station
A Chevron gas station
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

PE FY1: 12.2

Chevron may have bought Hess, but ExxonMobil is trying to secure the rights to one of Hess’s most valuable assets: A giant oilfield off the coast of Guyana. In the meantime, Wall Street has taken its foot off the gas pedal when it comes to Chevron stock.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

3. Goldman Sachs

3. Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs logo
The Goldman Sachs logo
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

PE FY1: 12.2

Goldman Sachs is in the middle of a big succession fight. Its fellow Wall Streeters seem to be waiting things out.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

2. 3M

2. 3M

The 3M logo
The 3M logo
Photo: Steve Dykes (Getty Images)

PE FY1: 11.4

3M is getting ready to spin off its healthcare business Solventum. Some investors would rather wait until that’s done before figuring out whether they like 3M by itself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

1. Verizon

1. Verizon

The Verizon logo
The Verizon logo
Photo: Andrew Burton (Getty Images)

PE FY1: 8.8

Verizon is hoping to do a lot of growth off the back of its expanding 5G network. But the market doesn’t seem to think that growth is coming fast enough.

Advertisement

7 / 7