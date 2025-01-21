Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most valuable brands in the world

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The 10 most valuable brands in the world

Most of the brands that made the list are American tech companies

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Photo: Alan Schein Photography (Getty Images)

Amid a highly competitive global business climate, a few brands stand out.

Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, looked at companies around the world to find which ones have the highest value.

Advertisement

To rank them, it analyzed key metrics like a brand’s strength, the importance of each brand’s purchasing decisions, current and forecast revenue, and growth rates.

Most of the top companies were American and many — but not all — were tech companies.

Continue reading to see which brands made the top 10.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: The State Grid Corporation of China

#10: The State Grid Corporation of China

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

The State Grid Corporation of China, a Chinese state-owned utility and the largest utility company in the world, ranked tenth with a brand value of $85.6 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: Nvidia

#9: Nvidia

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Illustration: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

The American chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) ranked ninth with a brand value of $87.9 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Facebook

#8: Facebook

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Illustration: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Social media brand Facebook (META) ranked eighth with a brand value of $91.5 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: TikTok

#7: TikTok

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Image: Kayla Bartkowski / Staff (Getty Images)

Short-form video platform TikTok ranked seventh with a brand value of $105.8 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Samsung

#6: Samsung

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

South Korean tech company Samsung ranked sixth with a brand value of $110.6 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Walmart

#5: Walmart

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Illustration: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Walmart (WMT) ranked fifth with a brand value of $137.2 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Amazon

#4: Amazon

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) ranked fourth with a brand value of $356.4 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Google

#3: Google

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Photo: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)

Google (GOOGL) ranked third with a brand value of $413 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Microsoft

#2: Microsoft

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Illustration: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) ranked second with a brand value of $461.1 billion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Apple

#1: Apple

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable brands in the world
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) ranked first with a brand value of $574.5 billion.

Advertisement

12 / 12