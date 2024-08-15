Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Business News

The Dallas Cowboys retain the top spot with a valuation of more than $10 billion

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Despite underperforming while on the field, the Dallas Cowboys continue to rake in the profits off the field: The team is now valued at more than $10 billion, while no other NFL team is worth $8 billion.

The most recent valuations calculated by the sports business outlet Sportico show a substantial increase from the team’s 2023 valuation of $9 billion, which was the highest of any sports franchise

Despite the record-setting sum, franchise owner and general manager Jerry Jones is unlikely to take any offers in the near future.

“If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn’t accept anything less than $10 billion,” Jones said in 2018. “But I don’t want to imply that I would take $10 billion for them. The Cowboys are just not for sale. They’re a long-term asset and my immediate family – which has been part of making them what they are today – they’ll own the Cowboys long after I’m gone.”

While no other NFL teams approached the Cowboys’ record-setting valuation, several have seen an increase in their estimated worth, in recent years. The Los Angeles Rams are now worth an estimated $7.79 billion, making them the second-most valuable team in the league. When the franchise left St. Louis nearly a decade ago, it was worth just $1.45 billion.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most valuable teams in the NFL, according to Sportico’s analysis.

No. 10: Washington Commanders

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images (Getty Images)

A year after being sold by the much maligned Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion, the Washington Commanders are the tenth most valuable team in the NFL at an estimated $6.3 billion.

No. 9: Las Vegas Raiders

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders, which relocated from Oakland before the 2020 season, are the ninth most valuable team in the NFL. They are worth an estimated $6.7 billion.

No. 8: Philadelphia Eagles

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Greg Fiume/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are the eighth most valuable team in the NFL with an estimated valuation of $6.75 billion.

No. 7: Miami Dolphins

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Rich Storry/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are the seventh most valuable team in the NFL. They are worth an estimated $6.76 billion.

No. 6: New York Jets

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Despite not qualifying for the postseason since 2010 season, the New York Jets are the sixth most valuable team in the NFL. They are worth an estimated $6.8 billion.

No. 5: San Francisco 49ers

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are the fifth most valuable team in the NFL. They are worth an estimated $6.86 billion.

No. 4: New England Patriots

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images (Getty Images)

In the post-Tom Brady era, the New England Patriots are the fourth most valuable team in the NFL. They are worth an estimated $7.31 billion.

No. 3: New York Giants

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The New York Giants are the third fourth most valuable team in the NFL. They are worth an estimated $7.65 billion.

No. 2: Los Angeles Rams

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams’ relocation to California has done wonders for the franchise’s valuation. The Rams are the second most valuable team in the NFL, worth an estimated $7.79 billion.

No. 1: Dallas Cowboys

Image for article titled The 10 most valuable NFL teams
Photo: Harry How/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL with an estimated valuation of $10.32 billion.

