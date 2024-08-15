Despite underperforming while on the field, the Dallas Cowboys continue to rake in the profits off the field: The team is now valued at more than $10 billion, while no other NFL team is worth $8 billion.

The most recent valuations calculated by the sports business outlet Sportico show a substantial increase from the team’s 2023 valuation of $9 billion, which was the highest of any sports franchise

Despite the record-setting sum, franchise owner and general manager Jerry Jones is unlikely to take any offers in the near future.

“If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn’t accept anything less than $10 billion,” Jones said in 2018. “But I don’t want to imply that I would take $10 billion for them. The Cowboys are just not for sale. They’re a long-term asset and my immediate family – which has been part of making them what they are today – they’ll own the Cowboys long after I’m gone.”

While no other NFL teams approached the Cowboys’ record-setting valuation, several have seen an increase in their estimated worth, in recent years. The Los Angeles Rams are now worth an estimated $7.79 billion, making them the second-most valuable team in the league. When the franchise left St. Louis nearly a decade ago, it was worth just $1.45 billion.

