Business News

Overall, TV viewing rose 5% between Oct. 28 and Nov. 24 compared with the previous month

By
Bruce Gil
Family on a couch watching TV at home
Image: Lourdes Balduque (Getty Images)

More Americans used their TVs to watch content on streaming platforms such as Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu (DIS) in November than they did on either broadcast or cable networks, according to a new report from Nielsen. Streaming’s share of TV usage reached an all-time high of 41.6% in November. For comparison, the share of TV usage that same month was 23.7% for broadcast and 25% for cable.

Overall, all TV viewing rose 5% between Oct. 28 and Nov. 24 compared with the previous month. The increase was driven by sporting events such as the World Series and Netflix’s boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, as well as by coverage of the U.S. presidential election.

Here are the top streaming platforms Americans are watching the most on their TVs.

Pluto TV

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Pluto TV (PARA) made up 0.9% of TV use in November. The free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service is owned and operated by the streaming division of Paramount Global. The service features “live channels” that stream a variety of content 24/7.

Max

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform Max (WBD) made up 1.1% of TV use in November.

Paramount+

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: Chris Delmas (Getty Images)

Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount+ accounted for 1.3% of TV use in November. The platform streams movies and TV shows from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.

Peacock

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Peacock (CMCSA), NBCUniversal’s streaming service, made up 1.5% of TV use in November. The streaming service is home to shows from NBC, Bravo, and Telemundo.

Tubi

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tubi (FOXA), another FAST service — this one owned by Fox Corporation — made up 1.8% of TV use in November.

Roku Channel

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Roku Channel (ROKU), a FAST service by the maker of Roku Smart TVs and streaming devices, made up 1.9% of TV use in November.

Disney+

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Disney+ tied with Roku Channel at 1.9% of TV use in November. Disney+ is home to movies and TV shows from Disney-owned studios such as Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Hulu

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: Chris Delmas (Getty Images)

Hulu, another streaming service owned by Disney, beat its sister streaming service with a 2.7% share of TV use in November. Hulu’s original series include “The Dropout,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Prime Video

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video (AMZN) accounted for 3.7% of TV use in November. The e-commerce giant’s streaming service is known for original shows such as “Fallout,” “The Boys,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Netflix

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Netflix was the second-most-watched streaming service in November, accounting for 7.7% of all TV use. The streaming giant is known for original series such as “Stranger Things,” “The Three-Body Problem,” and “Baby Reindeer.”

YouTube

Image for article titled Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked
Image: Chris McGrath / Staff (Getty Images)

At the top of November TV use was YouTube (GOOGL), the video-sharing platform owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. The social media site accounted for nearly 10.8% of all TV use in November.

