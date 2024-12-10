Streaming accounted for 42% of TV viewing in November. These were the most-watched platforms, ranked

More Americans used their TVs to watch content on streaming platforms such as Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu (DIS) in November than they did on either broadcast or cable networks, according to a new report from Nielsen. Streaming’s share of TV usage reached an all-time high of 41.6% in November. For comparison, the share of TV usage that same month was 23.7% for broadcast and 25% for cable.

Overall, all TV viewing rose 5% between Oct. 28 and Nov. 24 compared with the previous month. The increase was driven by sporting events such as the World Series and Netflix’s boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, as well as by coverage of the U.S. presidential election.

Here are the top streaming platforms Americans are watching the most on their TVs.