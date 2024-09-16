Mr.Beast and Logan Paul are teaming up to take down Lunchables

Some of the most controversial men on YouTube are teaming up to take down one of the most popular school lunches. Influencers Logan Paul, Mr.Beast, and KSI are collaborating on Lunchly – a pre-packaged meal intended to be a “better-for-you lunch option” than Lunchables (KHC-0.88% ).

The three blockbuster influencers have previously found success in the food and beverage industry. KSI – whose real name is JJ Olatunji – and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration is the official drink of the UFC (EDR-0.10% ). Mr.Beast – real name Jimmy Donaldson – is the founder of Feastables chocolate bars and Mr.Beast Burgers.



The Lunchly kits available on the company’s official website contain Prime drinks and Feastables bars, in addition to a choice of pizza, turkey stack ‘ems, or Fiesta nachos. The Lunchly website features a side-by-side comparison of the meal kits and their Lunchables equivalents. Lunchly boasts that their products provide more electrolytes, contain fewer calories, and offer “big gestures,” in comparison to their competitor’s “mid moments.”



“We’re bringing the biggest creators together to do something that’s never been done —disrupt the lunch market for kids with healthier, better-tasting options,” Donaldson said in a statement. “Lunchly is all about giving kids a fun, grab-and-go meal that’s not just delicious, but also good for them. We’re here to change what lunchtime looks like for the next generation.”



In April, Lunchables, and similar meal kits from competing brands, were found to contain “relatively high doses of heavy metals,” including lead, in a study conducted by Consumer Reports.



“There’s a lot to be concerned about in these kits,” Consumer Reports registered dietician Amy Keating said in a statement. “They’re highly processed, and regularly eating processed meat, a main ingredient in many of these products, has been linked to increased risk of some cancers.”



Lunchly’s founders claim that their product will provide the same delights of competitors, but with healthier ingredients.



“Our end game has always been to not only provide high quality products, but also healthier alternatives,” Paul said in a statement. “That’s why we’re entering the lunch grab-and-go market. It’s been dominated by Lunchables since we were kids ourselves and it’s time to provide a better option for those looking for a convenient, healthier choice.”