MSA Safety Inc 4.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (MNESP) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

MSA Safety Inc 4.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (MNESP0.00%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports net sales of $1.81 billion, an increase of 1.1% from $1.79 billion in the previous year. The increase in net sales was driven by growth in the Americas and International segments.

Gross profit for the year was $860.4 million, representing a gross margin of 47.6%, which is consistent with the prior year. The company managed to offset inflationary pressures with price realization and productivity efforts.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased slightly to $394.7 million, or 21.8% of net sales, compared to 22.2% in the previous year. This was achieved through lower variable compensation and discretionary cost management.

Research and development expenses were $66.5 million, a decrease of 2.2% from the previous year, reflecting the company's continued investment in new product development and technology-based safety solutions.

The company reported restructuring charges of $6.4 million related to ongoing initiatives to optimize its manufacturing footprint and improve productivity.

Currency exchange losses were $3.6 million, a significant decrease from $17.1 million in the previous year, primarily due to foreign currency exposure on unsettled inter-company balances.

MSA Safety Inc's net income for the year was $285.0 million, or $7.21 per diluted share, compared to $58.6 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the previous year. The increase was largely due to the absence of a loss on divestiture recognized in 2023.

The company's effective tax rate was 24.0%, down from 71.6% in the prior year, which was impacted by a non-deductible loss on the divestiture of a subsidiary.

MSA Safety Inc ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $164.6 million and no borrowings under its $900 million senior revolving credit facility, providing significant liquidity and flexibility.

