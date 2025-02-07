MSCI Inc. (MSCI) reports earnings

In This Story MSCI -1.38%

MSCI Inc. (MSCI-1.38% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

The filing reports total operating revenues of $2.86 billion, an increase of 12.9% from the previous year. This growth was driven by a 13.0% increase in recurring subscription revenues and a 17.9% increase in asset-based fees.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Operating expenses rose by 16.0% to $1.33 billion, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits costs, as well as higher information technology and professional fees.

Advertisement

The company reported an operating income of $1.53 billion, a 10.4% increase from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.72 billion, reflecting a 12.7% increase.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $1.11 billion, down 3.4% from the previous year, primarily due to the absence of a one-time gain recorded in 2023.

Advertisement

The effective tax rate for the year was 18.2%, which includes certain favorable discrete items.

MSCI's Index segment saw a 9.9% increase in operating revenues, driven by growth in asset-based fees and recurring subscriptions.

Advertisement

The Analytics segment reported a 9.6% increase in operating revenues, with growth in both Multi-Asset Class and Equity Analytics products.

The ESG and Climate segment experienced a 13.6% increase in operating revenues, driven by demand for Ratings, Climate, and Screening products.

Advertisement

All Other - Private Assets segment revenues increased by 48.8%, primarily due to the acquisition of Burgiss.

The company ended the year with a total Run Rate of $2.92 billion, an 8.8% increase from the previous year, driven by growth in both recurring subscriptions and asset-based fees.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the MSCI Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.