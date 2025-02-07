MSCI Inc. (MSCI) reports earnings

In This Story
MSCI Inc. (MSCI-1.38%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports total operating revenues of $2.86 billion, an increase of 12.9% from the previous year. This growth was driven by a 13.0% increase in recurring subscription revenues and a 17.9% increase in asset-based fees.
Operating expenses rose by 16.0% to $1.33 billion, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits costs, as well as higher information technology and professional fees.
The company reported an operating income of $1.53 billion, a 10.4% increase from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.72 billion, reflecting a 12.7% increase.
Net income for the year was $1.11 billion, down 3.4% from the previous year, primarily due to the absence of a one-time gain recorded in 2023.
The effective tax rate for the year was 18.2%, which includes certain favorable discrete items.
MSCI's Index segment saw a 9.9% increase in operating revenues, driven by growth in asset-based fees and recurring subscriptions.
The Analytics segment reported a 9.6% increase in operating revenues, with growth in both Multi-Asset Class and Equity Analytics products.
The ESG and Climate segment experienced a 13.6% increase in operating revenues, driven by demand for Ratings, Climate, and Screening products.
All Other - Private Assets segment revenues increased by 48.8%, primarily due to the acquisition of Burgiss.
The company ended the year with a total Run Rate of $2.92 billion, an 8.8% increase from the previous year, driven by growth in both recurring subscriptions and asset-based fees.
