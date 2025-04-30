Microsoft smashes Wall Street's earnings expectations — and the stock soars

In This Story
Microsoft (MSFT-0.92%) blew past Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third quarter, racking up $70.1 billion in revenue, up 13%, and $25.8 billion in net income, up 18%, fueled by relentless demand for cloud and AI.
Azure and other cloud services surged 33% year-over-year, driving a 21% jump in the all-important Intelligent Cloud segment. EPS clocked in at $3.46, well ahead of consensus estimates around $3.22.
Guidance drops at 5:30 p.m. ET
Still, with tech stocks wobbling and investors hungry for proof that AI hype is translating into durable-margin expansion, Microsoft’s forward guidance may end up mattering more than its beat. Expect commentary on the 5:30 p.m. ET earnings call to move markets.
Flashback to Q2
Microsoft turned in a similarly strong showing last quarter, posting $69.6 billion in revenue, up 12%, and $24.1 billion in net income, up 10%, with EPS of $3.23. Microsoft Cloud revenue jumped 21% to $40.9 billion, powered by a 31% gain in Azure and other cloud services. CEO Satya Nadella touted a $13 billion annualized run rate for the company’s AI business — up 175% year-over-year.
Productivity and Business Processes rose 14%, lifted by Microsoft 365, LinkedIn, and Dynamics. More Personal Computing was flat, but search advertising, up 21%, and modest growth in Xbox and Windows OEM, helped balance things out.
Even so, investors sold the news: Microsoft shares fell 6% the next day.
This time, however, the momentum looks like it’ll last. The stock is up 6% after hours.