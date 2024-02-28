Cool gadgets from the Mobile World Congress — including some you may never see again

If you like vaporware and looking at phones and gadgets you’ll never own, then Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the trade show for you. This week’s annual menagerie revealed new devices like the TCL Nxtpaper 14 and a working model of Motorola’s rolling phone display. Other brands—namely Samsung—used the venue to tease us about a product that likely won’t see the light of day until much later this year. We also caught a glimpse of Lenovo’s new see-through ThinkBook concept laptop.



The industry seems primarily focused on improving what’s already out on the market, but you can see that concepts were king at this year’s trade show.

Check out the slideshow above to see some of the more exciting news from MWC 2024 this week.

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.