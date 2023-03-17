Your chart: A body of information

In the past few years in the US, the transition to digital medical data records has made access to one’s own medical history both easier and, somehow, harder. Your test results are a couple of clicks away—if you remember what site or app they’re on, and how to log in. And the system is so complicated and regulated that in some cases, health pr oviders are still using the humble fax machine to send records back and forth. This is the story of how far the US got with digital medical record keeping in a relatively short time—and how far it still has to go. Read the full transcript here . (Presented by EY)



Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher



Featuring

Annalisa Merelli is the host of season 4 of the Quartz Obsession podcast, and a senior reporter covering the intersection of inequality and healthcare. She is obsessed with romantic comedies, interspecies friendships, and having strong opinions about the way you make Italian food.

Morgan Haefner is deputy email editor at Quartz. She is obsessed with YouTube workouts, bloomy rinds, and estate sales.

Tinny Haefner is Morgan’s cat. She is obsessed with Q-tips and trying desperately to get into closets in which Morgan is recording podcasts.

Advertisement

Show notes

HITECH Act

MyChart, owned by Epic

This episode uses the following sounds from freesound.org:

Synth Tones by everythingsounds

UIData_Data Processing 1_EM.wav by newlocknew

Keycard Denial by OminousPlayer

Ringtone 1 by mabdog

Spring synths by oddsamples

dial-up.wav by lyd4tuna