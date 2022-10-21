Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, is also among India’s top 10 philanthropists.

The 60-year-old chairman of India’s Adani Group grabbed the seventh spot on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 released yesterday (Oct. 21).

Adani Foundation, his group’s corporate social responsibility arm, has donated 122 crore rupees to support covid-related relief efforts across India.

The foundation works in education, community health, sustainable livelihood, and community infrastructure development in alignment with India’s sustainable development goals.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India’s largest private company, Reliance Industries (RIL), was at the third spot in the Hurun list. The 65-year-old channelizes his charitable activities through the Reliance Foundation with a focus on education and healthcare.

Shiv Nadar of HCL technologies, with an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore, reclaimed “India’s most generous title.” He donated Rs 3 crore each day according to the listing.