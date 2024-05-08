Every spaceship that has carried NASA astronauts into space

Following a scrub on Monday, Boeing is getting ready to launch its first crew of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, May 10, as part of a $4.3 billion contract with NASA. Perhaps surprisingly, this is only the sixth vehicle owned or funded by NASA to be used throughout the agency’s storied history.

The space agency has been around since 1958, yet only a select few spacecraft have transported NASA astronauts to space. Boeing’s Starliner could join a rather exclusive list should it succeed in docking with the ISS and delivering its precious human cargo. We’ve put together a list of all the spacecraft that have flown, or will soon be flown, with NASA crews on board.