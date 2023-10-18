Make business better.™️
Nasdaq: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $294 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $940 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $928.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDAQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDAQ