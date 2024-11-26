Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food & Fine Dining

Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes

The wedding cake has its origins in the United Kingdom

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes
Photo: Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)

There isn’t a time of year more rich in baked goods than late autumn. This week, kitchens across the country will be filled with the scent of apples, pumpkin spice, pecans, and more as families sit down to feast on Thanksgiving desserts.

Advertisement

But before you indulge in pies and other seasonal pastries, take a moment to celebrate a dessert that’s there for you all year round: cake. November 26 is National Cake Day — and while the origin of this holiday-of-sorts is lost to history, anyone with a sweet tooth can agree that cake is always worth celebrating. After all, cake is there for us during some of our most important celebrations; what’s a wedding or birthday without a slice or two?

Wedding cake, in particular, dates back millennia: The Romans would finish their ceremonies by breaking a wheat or barley cake over the bride’s head for good luck. In Medieval England, there were accounts of brides and grooms celebrating with sweet buns piled high into the air — if the happy couple were able to kiss over the top of the stack, it was said to bring good luck to their new family, according to the peer-reviewed food and culture journal Gastromica.

As with many Anglophone wedding traditions, however, the wedding cake as we now know it began to take shape during the reign of Queen Victoria. When Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Cotha in 1840, the couple’s wedding cake reportedly weighed more than 300 pounds and had busts of the queen and her future consort, according to official Royal Family records. It was also coated with white frosting, which subsequently became known as “royal icing” in the United Kingdom. The frosting was white both to symbolize virginity and also to brag about wealth. (Prior to modern sugar refinement practices, pure white frosting was exceptionally expensive, according to Gastromica.)

A piece of Victoria’s wedding cake was even preserved for posterity. In 2016, collector David Gainsborough Roberts sold the more-than-a-century old slice of cake for £1,500 ($1,884) at a Christie’s auction.

And while most of us can agree that a 184-year-old baked good is hardly the most appetizing thing in the world, the British royal family has certainly continued to produce some exceptionally delicious-looking wedding cakes. Click through to the desserts that Victoria’s descendants have had at their weddings — and, maybe, use it as inspiration before baking one yourself this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9


Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (2018)


Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (2018)

Image for article titled Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes
Photo: Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Sophie Cabot created this wedding cake to celebrate Princess Eugenie of York marrying Jack Brooksbank. The cake is pictured here at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (2018)


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (2018)

Image for article titled Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes
Photo: Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Claire Ptak, of London-based bakery Violet Cakes, made this cake for for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Markle met Ptak, a fellow Californian, years prior to the wedding when the now-duchess ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Prince William and Kate Middleton (2011)

Prince William and Kate Middleton (2011)

Image for article titled Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes
Photo: John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Fiona Cairns of Leicestershire baked the Royal Wedding Cake for Prince William and Catherine Middleton’s 2011 wedding celebration. Cairns’ team is seen above, preparing the cake at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (2005)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (2005)

Image for article titled Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes
Photo: ROTA/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Welsh baker Etta Richardson made a special fruitcake for King Charles III and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ small wedding reception. Richardson impressed the then-Prince of Wales with her confections during a royal visit, prompting Charles to ask her to bake the cake for his second marriage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

King Charles III and Princess Diana (1981)

King Charles III and Princess Diana (1981)

Image for article titled Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes
Photo: The Royal Household

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana, then Lady Diana Spencer, had 27 wedding cakes for their special day. The cake pictured above was the “official” cake. The Royal Naval Armed Forces baked the confection over the course of 14 weeks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips (1973)

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips (1973)

Image for article titled Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes
Photo: The Royal Household

Audrey’s catering team baked the cake for Anne, the Princess Royal’s wedding to Mark Phillips on November 14, 1973. The horse-shaped cake-topper was a reference to the princess’s love of equestrian sports.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1947)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1947)

Image for article titled Celebrate National Cake Day with these royal wedding cakes
Photo: J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Here, Fredrick Schur, the Lead Confectioner at McVities & Price, stands next to Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding cake, which was nine feet tall and weighed 500 pounds. Schur’s company made the “official” cake for the 1947 wedding. The United Kingdom was still under World War II food rations during the wedding, so Elizabeth was required to get special permission to serve a wedding cake.

Advertisement

9 / 9