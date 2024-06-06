Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
It's National Donut Day. Here are 5 places to score donut deals

Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme are celebrating with special offers

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled It&#39;s National Donut Day. Here are 5 places to score donut deals
Image: KathyDewar (Getty Images)

National Donut Day is on Friday and those looking to score a sweet treat could be in luck.

The holiday, celebrated on the first Friday of June every year, has a long history. It was established back in 1938 by the Salvation Army in Chicago as a way to honor the organization’s Lassies, who served donuts to soldiers stocking up on goods during World War I.

The sweet baked treats are celebrated in a more casual way today, and for some chains, such as Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme, the pastry holiday gives them the opportunity to reach customers in their own way.

Here are five spots that have some sweet deals.

Dunkin’

Image for article titled It&#39;s National Donut Day. Here are 5 places to score donut deals
Image: flavijus (Getty Images)

Dunkin’ says it’s offering a free classic donut of your choosing with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

2. Krispy Kreme

Image for article titled It&#39;s National Donut Day. Here are 5 places to score donut deals
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme says it’s giving away one free donut per person at all of its U.S. locations while supplies last. No purchase is necessary and the offer doesn’t include specialty and limited time donuts.

3. LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee

Image for article titled It&#39;s National Donut Day. Here are 5 places to score donut deals
Screenshot: La’Mars Donuts & Coffee

Lamar’s Donuts & Coffee says its handing out one free Ray’s Original glazed donut all day. The chain has select locations in only 5 U.S. states.

4. Shipley Do-Nuts

Image for article titled It&#39;s National Donut Day. Here are 5 places to score donut deals
Image: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers (Getty Images)

Shipley’s is giving out a free glazed “do-nut” per person while supplies last with the purchase of any item at its participating locations. The chain has about 300 locations, with most in the southern U.S.

5. Duck Donuts

Image for article titled It&#39;s National Donut Day. Here are 5 places to score donut deals
Screenshot: Duck Donut

Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut. The donut shop said no purchase is necessary. Duck Donuts has 100 locations throughout the U.S.

