Taco Tuesday is already the favorite day of the week for some people, but this week's celebration of the Mexican staple brings an even bigger reason to participate. Oct. 7 is National Taco Day — and as with any other made-up food holiday, that gives national and regional chains an excuse to offer discounts and freebies to lure customers in.

This year, National Taco Day looks to be a particularly active one. Looking for the best place to save money and embrace the taco life when lunch or dinner time hits? Here are some places to consider.

Taco Bell Members of the Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program who order via the Taco Bell app can get $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos. The chain is also giving out t-shirts and gift cards throughout the day.

Chuy's You can not only get $1 tacos on Tuesday, but you can also geet $1 tequila floaters or rum floaters on your margarita. If you walk into the restaurant dressed as a taco, you'll get a free entrée — and likely a few odd looks and high fives.

Baja Fresh Order via your Club Baja Rewards account or online and you'll get $5 off orders of $10 or more.

Del Taco Get a free taco with any purchase of $10 or more from Tuesday through Thursday. You'll have to place the order via the app or online.

El Pollo Loco Get three chicken tacos for $5 if you're a member of the Loco Rewards loyalty program. Several options are available, including the Chicken Taco al Carbon, Chicken Avocado Taco, and Shredded Chicken Taco.

Moe's Southwest Grill They're not free, but you can get up to three tacos for $2 each. Additional toppings, like queso or guac, will bump that price up.

Taco John's Spend $5 at this chain on National Taco Day and you'll get a credit for a free taco on the app, redeemable anytime in the next two weeks.

Torchy's Tacos Buy one taco, get one for free if you're a member of the Torchy's Rewards loyalty program.

Velvet Taco Members of this chain's Velvet Room loyalty program have a little more time to celebrate National Taco Day. Buy one taco and you'll get one free, which can be redeemed through Oct. 17. And at the Dallas location at 4622 Greenville Ave., the first person to get a Velvet Taco logo tattooed onto their body from the tattoo pop-up at that store will get free tacos for a year.

Zaxby's This chicken chain doesn't usually specialize in tacos, but this Tuesday only, members of the Zax Rewardz loyalty program can get a free chicken finger taco with any purchase of $1 or more. You'll need to use the code TACODAY.