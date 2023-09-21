Make business better.™️
Natural Alternatives: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Thursday reported profit of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $154 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAII