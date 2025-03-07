Natural Resource Holdings Inc (NRHI) reports earnings

In This Story NRHI 0.00%

Natural Resource Holdings Inc (NRHI0.00% ) . has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing no revenue earned during the period. The company reported a net loss of $9,578 for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $7,960 for the same period in the previous year.

Operating expenses for the three months ended January 31, 2025, were $7,835, compared to $6,594 for the same period in the previous year. The increase in net loss is attributed to higher accounting and audit fees.

For the nine months ended January 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $28,992, compared to a net loss of $2,027,693 for the same period in the previous year. The previous year's loss included stock-based compensation of $2,000,000.

The company had no current assets as of January 31, 2025, and a working capital deficiency of $174,464, compared to $174,570 as of April 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $25,043 for the nine months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $37,144 for the same period in the previous year. The decrease is attributed to changes in operating assets and liabilities.

The company has outstanding convertible notes totaling $152,485 as of January 31, 2025, net of a note discount of $3,126.

Natural Resource Holdings Inc. continues to focus on its mining business, with plans to commence exploration and development activities in the coming months. The company is evaluating proposals for drilling and exploration to commence in April 2025.

The company acknowledges its dependence on raising additional funds through private or public offerings to support its operations and implement its business plan.

The filing also notes that the company has not filed income tax returns for several years and has accrued penalties and interest for late filings.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Natural Resource Holdings Inc quarterly 10-Q report dated March 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.