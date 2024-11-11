Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Peek inside the NBA's most luxurious suites for the fans who can shell out thousands

These suites combine the excitement of watching a game with luxury comparable to that of a first class dining experience or a stay at an exclusive hotel

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Peek inside the NBA&#39;s most luxurious suites for the fans who can shell out thousands
Photo: Elsa/Getty Images (Getty Images)

There’s nothing like the thrill of watching professional athletes compete in person — the ambiance and energy can be so intense that even people who aren’t sports fans can get swept away in the thrill of the evening. And for people who do love sports, there’s nothing quite like the joy of seeing your favorite players compete in real life.

Whether you’re a devoted fanatic or a casual viewer, however, the opportunity to view a game from a stadium’s most premium seating is a can’t miss opportunity. In the most luxurious seating at NBA games, for example, the environment transcends that of a sporting event. High-end NBA suites combine the excitement of watching a basketball game with luxury comparable to that of a first class dining experience or a stay at an exclusive hotel.

Continue reading to learn more about the most elite suites available at arenas across the country.

New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Image for article titled Peek inside the NBA&#39;s most luxurious suites for the fans who can shell out thousands
Photo: Madison Square Garden

A suite at Madison Square Garden, for a New York Knicks (MSGS) game, will cost fans at least $15,000 – but the price does go up for certain games. The venue’s highest level Lexus (TM) Suite offers plush amenities, including a private suite attendant, meals prepared in consultation with signature chefs and sommeliers, and a VIP entrance – meaning that guests can avoid the rest of us riff-raff. The Lexus Suite can accommodate between 12 and 24 people and is an extension of the arena’s lower bowl.

Chicago Bulls at the United Center

Chicago Bulls at the United Center

Image for article titled Peek inside the NBA&#39;s most luxurious suites for the fans who can shell out thousands
Photo: Chicago Bulls/NBA

The most expensive lower level suites at Chicago Bulls home games can run anywhere from $15,250 to $20,675, depending on the game. The luxury rooms can accommodate up to 20 people – with 12 stadium-style seats, six barstools, and additional standing room. Guests in the United Center’s premium viewing area have access to a four-hour open bar, a premium food menu, private catering attendants, and four reserved parking spaces.

Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena

Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena

Image for article titled Peek inside the NBA&#39;s most luxurious suites for the fans who can shell out thousands
Photo: Atlanta Hawks/State Farm Arena

The cost of booking a suite at an Atlanta Hawks game can vary dramatically – from $4,500 to $17,000. Included in the premium seating options at State Farm Arena are Georgia Natural Gas (SO) Greener Life Loft Suites, the Novelis Sustainable World Veranda Suites, and the Topgolf (MODG) Swing Suite.

The Georgia Natural Gas suite can accommodate 14 to 20 guests and offers amenities including VIP club access and food, wine and beverages. The Novelis Sustainable World suites – located in the heart of the lower bowl – have enough seating for 16 to 27 guests and include private suite spaces. The larger Topgolf Swing Suite can accommodate 25 to 100 guests and – in case you get bored of the game – also features golfing simulators.

Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena

Image for article titled Peek inside the NBA&#39;s most luxurious suites for the fans who can shell out thousands
Photo: Crypto.com Arena

Suites at Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, will cost devoted fans between $2,280 to $16,560. Depending on which premium option fans select, a suite can hold from 12 to 20 viewers. Every suite comes with parking passes, access to VIP entrances, and the opportunity to bring in a catered dinner.

Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

Image for article titled Peek inside the NBA&#39;s most luxurious suites for the fans who can shell out thousands
Photo: Sacramento Kings/Golden 1 Center

Tickets to view the Sacramento Kings game from inside a luxurious suite run from $2,800 to $16,500, depending on the game. Upon arriving at the Golden 1 Center, fans can park in the premium garage before using the premium entrance to access the arena. A dedicated attendant greets guests and assists them throughout the evening. Fans have the option to have locally sourced food and beverages served throughout the evening.

