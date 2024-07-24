Google is using the Paris Olympics to showcase its Gemini AI. Here's how

Millions of Americans are set to watch the Paris Olympics on NBC starting on July 26, and Google is jumping on this chance to show off its AI tools. The tech giant announced on Thursday a new partnership with NBCUniversal and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Google will serve as Team USA’s official search AI partner, the sports non-profit’s first ever collaboration with a tech company.



Throughout the Olympics, commentators on NBC will be using Google’s Gemini AI to enhance (or at least attempt to enhance) their coverage.

Here the four ways Google is taking over NBC’s broadcast of the Paris Olympics.