Google is using the Paris Olympics to showcase its Gemini AI. Here's how

A.I.

Google is using the Paris Olympics to showcase its Gemini AI. Here's how

The tech giant is working with NBCUniversal and Team USA to promote its AI products

By
Bruce Gil
The Paris Olympics start on July 26.
Image: Emmanuel Dunand / Contributor (Getty Images)

Millions of Americans are set to watch the Paris Olympics on NBC starting on July 26, and Google is jumping on this chance to show off its AI tools. The tech giant announced on Thursday a new partnership with NBCUniversal and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Google will serve as Team USA’s official search AI partner, the sports non-profit’s first ever collaboration with a tech company.

Throughout the Olympics, commentators on NBC will be using Google’s Gemini AI to enhance (or at least attempt to enhance) their coverage.

Here the four ways Google is taking over NBC’s broadcast of the Paris Olympics.

Using AI to answer questions about the games

Image for article titled Google is using the Paris Olympics to showcase its Gemini AI. Here&#39;s how
Image: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

NBC commentaries across the company’s networks and streaming platform Peacock will show how Google’s Search AI Overviews can be used to answer questions about all the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Google’s AI overviews will answer questions like what is “the importance of lane assignments in swimming?” in a single search.

Leslie Jones will use Google’s Gemini to learn new sports

Image for article titled Google is using the Paris Olympics to showcase its Gemini AI. Here&#39;s how
Image: Paras Griffin / Stringer (Getty Images)

In special segments, comedian Leslie Jones, who has been dubbed as the Olympics chief superfan commentator, will use Google’s AI Assistant Gemini to entertain viewers. According to NBC’s press release, Jones will use the AI tool to “come up with custom moves or learn a new sport.”

Olympians will explore Paris with the help of Google

Image for article titled Google is using the Paris Olympics to showcase its Gemini AI. Here&#39;s how
Image: Emmanuel Dunand / Contributor (Getty Images)

On social media, five Olympians and Paralympians will be shown exploring Paris using Google Lens, Circle to Search, Immersive View in Google Maps and Gemini.

Bring Paris landmarks to life

Image for article titled Google is using the Paris Olympics to showcase its Gemini AI. Here&#39;s how
Image: Google

NBC will tap Google Maps’ 3D Tiles to give viewers immersive views of iconic Paris landmarks such as Versailles, Stade Roland Garros, and the Aquatics Centre.

