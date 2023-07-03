Nearly half of US car buyers are thinking of purchasing an EV in the next two years

American interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is at an all-time high, according to a new global survey. Almost half of US car buyers, or 48%, plan to purchase an EV in the next two years.

The survey, the latest edition of an annual poll by Ernst & Young (EY) that looks at shifts in travel patterns and mobility, involved some 15,000 consumers from 20 countries. “This year’s data demonstrates that the US is at a true precipice when it comes to mainstream EV adoption,” said Steve Patton of EY in a press release. “We can expect to see more EVs, both commercial and consumer, on the road.”

The 2023 share of Americans intending to purchase an EV represents a 19% jump from last year. The US spike in interest is the highest increase

globally, but the country ranks seventh for consumer EV readiness. China, Norway, and Sweden are the top three nations on that count.

Consumers want electric vehicles even if infrastructure for them is lacking



While US consumer interest keeps growing, the lack of charging stations remains the top obstacle to buying an EV. The survey found that 51% of Americans worry more about finding a station than about charging costs.

Meanwhile, home chargers remain a safety fear. Among Americans polled, 57% cited fire worries about them as a reason for not purchasing an EV. The US concern for safety is 10% higher than in any other country surveyed.

Despite those barriers, EY predicts that 82 million EVs will be on US roads by 2035. Today there are only about 2 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But EY expects that as infrastructure gets built and vehicle performance, lifespan, and financial value improve, more people will buy EVs.