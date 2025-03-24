Nephros Inc. (NEPH) reports earnings

In This Story NEPH -1.94%

Nephros Inc. (NEPH-1.94% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Nephros reported total net revenues of $14,162,000 for the year, a slight decrease from $14,238,000 in the previous year. This decrease was primarily due to reduced emergency response orders.

Cost of goods sold for the year was $5,439,000, resulting in a gross profit margin of 62%, an increase from the previous year's 59%.

Research and development expenses increased to $906,000, attributed to an increase in headcount.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 14% to $7,676,000, primarily due to reduced stock compensation, bonus, and commission expenses.

Net income for the year was $74,000, compared to a net loss of $1,575,000 in the previous year.

Nephros had cash and cash equivalents totaling $3,760,000 as of December 31, 2024, with working capital of $6,736,000.

The company continues to focus on growth in sales and managing expenses to maintain profitability and cash flow.

Nephros operates in one business segment, developing and selling water filtration products for medical and commercial markets.

Nephros has implemented cybersecurity measures and maintains insurance coverage to mitigate risks associated with its operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Nephros Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.