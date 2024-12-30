Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
These 5 nepo babies will benefit the most from Trump’s tax reforms

Lifestyle

These heirs could soon have more money for their hobbies, like wrecking Rolls Royces, selling shirts, and trying to find Amelia Earhart's plane

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images (Getty Images)

When Donald Trump declared victory, in the early hours of November 6, his speech highlighted many of his signature issues: there was reference to closing the borders, using Elon Musk’s technology, and – of course – cutting taxes.

“We’re gonna be paying down debt. We’re gonna be reducing taxes,” said the former and future president. “We have, we can do things that nobody else can do. Nobody else is gonna be able to do it. China doesn’t have what we have. Nobody has what we have.”

A major goal of Trump’s first year will be getting Congress to renew his 2017 tax cuts and pass a number of the other tax cuts he’s touted, including an end to taxes on Social Security and lower corporate taxes. Massive tariffs are also on the horizon, with duties of as much as 20% planned on all foreign imports and 60% on Chinese products.

As at least one of Trump’s advisers has said that likely means hardship for at least the first few years of his presidency. His proposals would hasten Social Security’s insolvency, increase unemployment, raise inflation, lower GDP, add to the federal debt, and boost tax rates for the vast majority of Americans, according to most analyses published by economists.

Before Trump’s reelection, the gap between the top .01% of Americans and the bottom 90% was already larger than any other point since the Great Depression. If the president-elect’s new tax policies successfully make their way through Congress, this divide could become even starker, according to a new report from the progressive group Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF).

“The vast wealth inherited by centuries-old billionaire families is staggering. While these heirs and their billions go undertaxed, enormous sums are squandered on lavish mansions, private jets, and vanity projects instead of funding crucial public investments,” said David Kass, ATF’s Executive Director, in a statement.

“In 2024, these billionaire families used their enormous wealth to make record-breaking political contributions to secure a GOP trifecta. Now, Trump and his allies in Congress are doing their donors’ bidding by rigging the system in their favor and pushing a $4 trillion giveaway to wealthy elites and giant corporations—all while advocating for cuts to vital programs that working and middle-class Americans depend on.”

As part of their report, ATF profiled some of the billionaire heirs and heiresses that are expected to benefit the most from Trump’s new tax plan. Continue reading to learn more about the nepo babies that the ATF highlighted.

William Gavin contributed reporting.

Timothy Mellon

Timothy Mellon

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigned in Grand Rapids, a billboard launched by the Democratic National Committee highlighted how Robert F. Kennedy’s Super PAC allegedly received millions from Donald Trump’s largest donor, Timothy Mellon on February 9, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Photo: Emily Elconin/Getty Images for DNC (Getty Images)

Who is his family?

Timothy Mellon’s grandfather was Andrew Mellon – one of the Gilded Age robber barons who you may remember from your high school history classes. Over the course of his career, Andrew Mellon had his hands in basically every industry of the early twentieth century, including steel, coal, and electricity. Most notably, however, the Mellons are the founders of Mellon Financial (BK), which merged with Bank of New York, to form BNY, in 2007.

What is his day job?

Mellon has been involved in several business ventures, including the formation of Guilford Transportation Industries. He has not found much in the way of independent financial success, but has made nearly $300 million worth of campaign contributions to primarily Republican causes.

How does he spend his money?

Mellon once gave $1 million to people searching for the remains of Amelia Earhart’s plane, before suing the group, alleging that they had found the plane but were hiding it from him. He also built an exact replica of a medieval Norwegian church on his Connecticut property.

Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Who is her family?

Nicola Peltz-Beckham is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. The elder Peltz is the non-executive chairman of Wendy’s Company (WEN), Sysco (SYY), and the Madison Square Garden Company (MSGE). Peltz-Beckham is also related, by marriage, to soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

What is her day job?

Peltz-Beckham has tried to break through in the film industry, to limited success. Her appearance in the 2010 film “The Last Airbender” was met with critical pans, while her 2024 writing and directorial debut, “Lola” was described as “poverty porn,” by the Guardian.

How does she spend her money?

Peltz-Beckham’s marriage to Brooklyn Beckham reportedly cost $3 million – including the cost of firing and suing one wedding planner for $150,000. When the big day arrived, wedding guests were treated to a Snoop Dogg performance and meals cooked by Bill Clinton’s private chef.

Gabrielle Rubenstein

Gabrielle Rubenstein

Photo: MannaTree Partners

Who is her family?

Gabrielle Rubenstein’s father, David, is the co-founder and co-chairman of the private equity firm, the Carlyle Group (CG). He is also the principal owner of the Baltimore Orioles and is on the board of several universities and museums. Her mother, Alice Rogoff, purchased and then bankrupted the largest newspaper in Alaska.

What is her day job?

Rubenstein was a member of the Alaska Permanent Fund’s (APF) Board of Trustees. The board invests money from the state’s oil profits and then provides yearly dividends directly to the people of Alaska. During her stint on the APF, Rubenstein was accused of cronyism and exerting inappropriate influence on the board.

How does she spend her money?

Rubenstein founded Manna Tree Partners, a group which invests in, “companies that empower consumers to live better, longer lives through improved health and wellness.”

Samuel Logan

Samuel Logan

Photo: Samuel Logan/Instagram

Who is his family?

On his mother’s side, Samuel Logan is a member of the Scripps family, which owns 65 broadcast news stations and previously owned Scripps Network Interactive (WBD) – before selling to Discovery for $14.6 billion in 2017. Logan’s father, also named Samuel, runs Logan Construction Group, which builds luxury real estate in the Bahamas and Virgin Islands.

What is his day job?

Logan is a reality TV star, who is known for his appearances on the MTV program, “Siesta Key.” He also founded the failed vegan luxury-wear company FAUXCUS.

How does he spend his money?

Apparently on car repairs – in early 2023, he shared a picture of his wrecked Rolls Royce to Instagram (META), with the caption, “Car shopping. Anyone want a rolls?” Logan is an enthusiastic Instagrammer and will often share photos of himself about to board private jets and helicopters.

Wyatt Koch

Wyatt Koch

Photo: DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Who is his family?

Wyatt Koch is a member of one of the most controversial families of the 21st century. He is the nephew of famed libertarian donors, Charles and David Koch. Wyatt’s own father, Bill, was bought out of the family business in the 1980s. Bill subsequently invested his cash in energy companies and is now worth $2 billion.

What is his day job?

Wyatt Koch is an aspiring fashion designer – though his designs are frequently the subject of intense derision. In 2017, GQ compared Koch’s design work to Scrooge McDuck and described them as “Going Out Shirts on LSD.”

How does he spend his money?

Koch loves playing tennis at Mar-a-Lago; he also engages in outdoor pursuits, including skeet shooting, on his 450 acre Florida property.

