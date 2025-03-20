Nestle recalls frozen meals. Here's what to avoid

After reports surfaced of a choking incident involving one of its frozen meals, Nestle issued a voluntary recall and said it detected a “wood-like” substance in some of its products.

Nestle didn’t disclose the scope of the recall — beyond describing it as “isolated to a limited quantity of batches” in a prepared statement. The company added that the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture are involved in the matter.

When seeking a little extra fiber, wood chips with your shrimp stir-fry probably aren’t top of mind. So, how does this happen?

“Foreign objects, such as the wood-like material that has been found recently in some of Nestle’s frozen meal options, can find its way into food during the manufacturing or packaging stages,” said Jason Reese, co-founder and attorney at Wagner Reese, a firm which specializes in food injury and illness.

He added, “Failure to follow proper safety protocols that include routine inspections of the equipment used in the process can result in contamination. From a legal perspective, if a company isn’t performing these checks and balances, this negligence could be considered product liability,” Reese told Quartz.

Read on to see which products are on Nestle’s list.

