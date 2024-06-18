Netflix will open in-person 'experiences' at malls — but it won't use movie theaters

In This Story NFLX +0.92%

Netflix announced today the first two locations for its new permanent in-person experience venues, both of which are set to open in 2025.



Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

“Imagine waltzing with your partner to an orchestral cover of a Taylor Swift song on a replica of the Bridgerton set — and then walking around the corner to compete in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game,” Netflix said in a press release describing the new venues.

Advertisement

The two new Netflix Houses are set to take over former department store locations at the King of Prussia Mall near Philadelphia and at the Galleria mall in Dallas.

Advertisement

Both locations will span footprints of more than 100,000 square feet and include live experiences based on the streaming giant’s biggest hits like Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, and Squid Game.

Advertisement

In addition to live experiences, the Netflix Houses will also include exclusive food, beverage, and retail offerings. At this time, Netflix has not announced plans to include movie theaters in either venue

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, in a press release. “The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing and unexpected ways.”

Advertisement

These new venues build on over 50 live experiences Netflix has previously launched across 25 cities around the world.

Netflix said it picked the two locations because they are part of the nation’s most popular shopping centers. The outside of the venues will be decorated with murals and sculptures of popular Netflix characters.