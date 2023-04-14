Netflix launched its site 25 years ago. These are the company's biggest moments since

NetFlix.com is launched on April 14, 1998, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a direct-to-consumer DVD mail subscription service. The pair first considers shipping VHS tapes, but found them too expensive to stock and too delicate to ship. Then, they discover the DVD, first launched in the US in 1997.

Eight months later, Beetlejuice is the first DVD mailed to a subscriber by Netflix. Interestingly, it was mailed in a white envelope, not Netflix’s iconic red.