How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made

About
Business News

Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made

The least expensive show on the list cost Netflix $9 million per episode to make

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Netflix has over 269 million paid subscribers.
Netflix has over 269 million paid subscribers.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Netflix, originally a DVD rental service, sparked the streaming revolution when it launched its streaming service in 2007. Now nearly two-decades later, Netflix is still one of the few profitable streaming platforms with over 269 million paid subscribers around the globe. The media giant has also produced dozens of original series like Stranger Things, The Crown, and The Witcher — all of which cost over $10 million per episode to produce.

Advertisement

Here are Netflix’s top 10 most expensive shows of all time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Sense8 — $9 million per episode

Sense8 — $9 million per episode

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: Greg Doherty / Stringer (Getty Images)

Sense8, the sci-fi series by the Wachowskis sisters, ran for two seasons on Netflix starting in 2015. The series, which filmed in locations across the world, cost $9 million per episode to produce, Wired reported.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Marco Polo — $10 million per episode

Marco Polo — $10 million per episode

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: Jim Spellman / Contributor (Getty Images)

Marco Polo, Netflix’s series on the world traveler from the 14th century, was one of the platform’s most expensive shows when it debuted in 2014. The series ran for two season at $10 million per episode, resulting in a $200 million loss for Netflix.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The Witcher — $10 million per episode

The Witcher — $10 million per episode

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Netflix’s The Witcher is based on a popular book and video game series and stars blockbuster movie star Henry Cavill. The show costs $10 million per episode to produce, ScreenRant reports.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

The Get Down — $11 million

The Get Down — $11 million

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: D Dipasupil / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Get Down was created by director Baz Luhrmann and is set in 1970's New York and tells the story of rise of hip-hop. The series premiered in 2016 and ran for only one season at a budget of nearly $11 million per episode.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

The Crown — $13 million

The Crown — $13 million

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: Rich Fury / Stringer (Getty Images)

Netflix’s The Crown told the life story of Queen Elizabeth II. It ran for six seasons and cost $13 million per episode to produce.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

The Last Airbender — $15 million per episode

The Last Airbender — $15 million per episode

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular children’s animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender cost the streaming giant about $15 million per episode.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

The Sandman — $15 million per episode

The Sandman — $15 million per episode

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: Araya Doheny / Stringer (Getty Images)

Netflix’s The Sandman is based on the comic book series by Neil Gaiman. Production of the second season started this year. The show has a budget of about $15 million per episode.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

One Piece — $18 million

One Piece — $18 million

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: Tommaso Boddi / Stringer (Getty Images)

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga and anime series about pirates, One Piece, had a budget of $18 million per episode.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

3 Body Problem — $20 million

3 Body Problem — $20 million

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, which debuted earlier this year, cost about $20 million per episode. The sci-fi thriller was created by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and is based on a successful Chinese novel series.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Stranger Things — $30 million

Stranger Things — $30 million

Image for article titled Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made
Image: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

Netflix is spending $30 million per episode on the fourth and final season of its popular series Stranger Things. The show is set in the fictional Hawkins, Indiana during the 1980's. It follows a group of young friends as they encounter strange events following secret government experiments in their small town.

Advertisement

12 / 12