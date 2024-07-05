Stranger Things, The Crown, and One Piece: The 10 most expensive Netflix series ever made

Netflix, originally a DVD rental service, sparked the streaming revolution when it launched its streaming service in 2007. Now nearly two-decades later, Netflix is still one of the few profitable streaming platforms with over 269 million paid subscribers around the globe. The media giant has also produced dozens of original series like Stranger Things, The Crown, and The Witcher — all of which cost over $10 million per episode to produce.



Here are Netflix’s top 10 most expensive shows of all time.