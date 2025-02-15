Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made

Squid Games, Wednesday, and Stranger Things are among the streaming platform's most-watched series of all time

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
The Netflix logo is displayed at the entrance to Netflix Albuquerque Studios film and television production studio lot in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 13, 2023.
The Netflix logo is displayed at the entrance to Netflix Albuquerque Studios film and television production studio lot in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 13, 2023.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Almost 20 years after Netflix (NFLX) debuted its video streaming platform in 2007, the company has been able to maintain — as one Wall Street analyst put it — its “insurmountable lead in the streaming wars.” And that lead is only getting wider.

Advertisement

Despite facing more competition than ever, Netflix recently reported its biggest growth in subscribers. The streaming giant said its paid memberships rose by 19 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing its total memberships to almost 302 million, globally. Additionally, its yearly revenue grew 16% to $39 billion last year.

A key part of the company’s success lies in producing shows that keep subscribers engaged and watching.

Here are the top 10 most-watched Netflix originals of all time, according to the streaming platform.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10: Fool Me Once, Limited Series

10: Fool Me Once, Limited Series

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: Gareth Cattermole / Staff (Getty Images)

The British crime thriller Fool Me Once, from 2024, has been viewed 98.2 million times, accumulating over 629 million hours of watch time time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

09: The Night Agent, Season 01

09: The Night Agent, Season 01

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

The first season of The Night Agent, from 2023, has also been viewed 98.2 million times, however, it generated 803.2 million hours of watch time time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

08: Lupin, Part 1

08: Lupin, Part 1

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

The first season of the French mystery thriller Lupin, from 2021, has been viewed 99.5 million times, generating 396.3 million hours of watch time time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

07: Money Heist: Part 4

07: Money Heist: Part 4

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: Pablo Cuadra / Stringer (Getty Images)

The fourth installment of the Spanish thriller Money Heist, from 2020, has been viewed 106 million times, generating 710 million hours of watch time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

06: Bridgerton: Season 3

06: Bridgerton: Season 3

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)

The third season of Bridgerton, an alternate history television show set in Regency-era London, premiered in 2024 and has been viewed 106 million times, generating 846.5 million hours of watch time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

05: DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffery Dammer Story

05: DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffery Dammer Story

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: Jerod Harris / Stringer (Getty Images)

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffery Dammer Story, the miniseries from 2022, has been viewed 115.6 million times, accumulating over 1 billion hours of watch time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

04: Stranger Things 4

04: Stranger Things 4

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer (Getty Images)

The fourth season of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, which premiered in summer 2022, has been viewed 140.7 million times, accumulating a nearly 1.84 billion hours of watch time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12


03: Squid Game Season 02 — 178,900,000


03: Squid Game Season 02 — 178,900,000

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: Roger Kisby / Stringer (Getty Images)

The second season of the Korean drama thriller Squid Games, from 2024, has been viewed 178.9 million times, generating 1.2 billion hours of watch time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

02: Wednesday: Season 01

02: Wednesday: Season 01

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images)

The first season of Tim Burton’s Addams Family adaption Wednesday, from 2022, has been viewed 252.1 million times, generating 1.7 billion hours of watch time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

01: Squid Game: Season 01

01: Squid Game: Season 01

Image for article titled The 10 most popular Netflix originals ever made
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

And the first season of the Korean drama thriller Squid Games is the number one most watched original series from Netflix. It premiered 2021 and been viewed 265.2 million times, accumulating a whopping 2.2 billion hours of watch time.

Advertisement

12 / 12