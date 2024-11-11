Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
4 streaming services people cancel the least — and 5 they're more likely to pause

Business News

More people are pausing streaming subscriptions instead of quitting, according to new data

By
Bruce Gil
In this photo illustration, Prime video, Netflix media service provider’s logos is displayed on the screen of an iPhone
Image: Chesnot / Contributor (Getty Images)

A growing number of subscribers to video streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu (DIS) are pausing their subscriptions with plans to return in the future — rather than canceling them permanently — according to data from the streaming analytics firm Antenna.

About 57 million subscriptions to video streaming platforms between September 2023 and August 2024 came from users who were rejoining a service they canceled within the previous 12 months. This accounted for 34% of the total 169 million subscriptions during that period. In 2022, re-joiners only accounted for 29.8% of subscriptions that year.

However, not all streaming services are being affected to the same degree. Newer, sports-heavy platforms and services focused primarily on big-budget, critically acclaimed TV series have the highest number of users that have subscribed to their platforms multiple times. This suggests subscriptions to these services are more prone to being tied to the season of a particular show or sport.

Conversely, established brands with household names and large media libraries have a higher percentage of subscribers who have never paused their subscriptions.

Here is a breakdown of major streaming services and the percentage of their users who have previously paused their subscriptions.

Netflix

Netflix
Image: Chesnot / Contributor (Getty Images)

Netflix, the industry’s leading streaming platform, is the service with the users who are most likely to keep their memberships once subscribed. It has the highest rate of subscribers who have never canceled their subscription, according to Antenna. Since 2020, nearly 90% of U.S. Netflix subscribers have been subscribed to Netflix with no interruptions.

Discovery+

Discovery+
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Discovery+ (WBD) has the second-highest percentage of subscribers who have never canceled their subscription since 2020 at 80%.

Disney+

Disney+
Image: Peter Dazeley / Contributor (Getty Images)

Disney+ — the streaming home of several major film studios including Marvel, LucasFilm, and Pixar — came in third with 77% of their members having stayed on the platform with zero interruptions since 2020.

Hulu

Hulu
Image: Chris Delmas (Getty Images)

Hulu, which is owned by Disney, has a similar customer base to Disney+. About 76% of Hulu U.S. members have never canceled their memberships since 2020.

Paramount+

Paramount+
Image: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)

Paramount+ (PARA), which carries live coverage of several sport leagues including the NFL, has a higher rate of subscribers pausing and then rejoining the service. Roughly 27% of Paramount+ users have paused their subscriptions at least once, only to return.

Peacock

Peacock
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Peacock (CMCSA), which had the exclusive streaming rights to the Paris Olympics this summer, had identical numbers to Paramount+. Just 73% of Peacock subscribers have never canceled their memberships since 2020.

Starz

Starz
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

About 27% of Starz (LGF.A) subscribers have canceled their subscription and returned at least once in past four years.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+
Image: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

Apple TV+ (AAPL) is known for its critically acclaimed shows such as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” and “Shrinking.” The percentage of the streamer’s U.S. subscribers who have canceled their plans and resubscribed to the service at least once since 2020 is 29%.

Max

Max
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Max, another service known for its critically acclaimed and award-winning shows, had the highest percentage of users who have paused and restarted their subscriptions to the service at 31%.

