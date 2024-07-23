Netflix just had one of its best streaming months ever

In This Story NFLX GOOGL DIS CMCSA

Netflix had one of its best months ever in June. The media giant accounted for 8.4% of of all TV usage in the United States last month, according to Nielsen.



This made it the fourth most watched media distributor on TV, up from sixth place in May.

The streaming giant’s hit show Bridgerton, the most streamed show in June, was a primary driver of its success, accumulating 9.3 billion viewing minutes.

This comes as streaming overall had a record month. Nielsen said that more Americans used their television sets to watch content on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in June than they did on broadcast or cable networks individually. Streaming accounted for a record 40.3% of all TV usage.

“Overall, usage was up by 2.1%, but it was driven by younger audiences who stream more and the obvious effect was that pure play streamers enjoyed the benefit and multi-platform companies tended to rebalance viewing across their portfolios,” said Nielsen senior vice president of product strategy Brian Fuhrer.

This dynamic primarily helped streaming-only media companies like Netflix and YouTube. The Alphabet-owned social media platform came in second place among media distributors, accounting for 9.9% of all TV usage in June.

Streaming’s record month also helped multi-platform media companies like Disney, which came in first place in June. Disney outlets include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, and ABC. Collectively, they all accounted for 10.8% of TV usage. Disney+ had the biggest growth, up 15% month over month.

NBCUniversal, which owns the broadcast network NBC and the streaming service Peacock, came in third place with 8.5%. Nielsen noted that the Paris Olympics, which air on NBCUniversal properties starting July 26, will likely boost the media company over the coming months.

Netflix reported a strong second quarter last week with both bumps in revenue and subscriptions.

The company’s revenue rose 17% to $9.5 billion in the three months ending June 30. Netflix’s paid memberships reached 277.65 million in the second quarter, up 16% year over year.