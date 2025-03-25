Netflix, YouTube, Disney and more: The 8 most-watched platforms in February

Despite boasting the largest global user base — 300 million subscribers — Netflix (NFLX) ranked only fourth among U.S. media distributors in February, according to a new report from Nielsen. YouTube (GOOGL), along with platforms owned by Disney (DIS) and Fox (FOXA), all captured a larger share of TV viewership.

YouTube led the pack in Nielsen’s February 2025 Media Distributor Gauge, gaining 2% over January to claim 11.6% of total TV viewing time — its highest share to date.

Disney, which operates Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, saw its share drop by two percentage points. That decline pushed the company out of the top spot for only the third time since Nielsen launched its report.

Fox, meanwhile, experienced a surge in viewership on Feb. 9 — the most-watched day of the month — when it aired the Super Bowl. Fox-owned entities, including the free streaming service Tubi, saw a 5% jump in total viewing, fueled by a successful multi-platform Super Bowl broadcast. The Fox News Channel also saw a 3% boost and accounted for 37% of the company’s total TV share.

Overall, more Americans tuned into streaming platforms in February than either broadcast or cable networks. Streaming’s share of total TV usage hit an all-time high of 43.5%, compared to 23.2% for cable and 21.2% for broadcast.

Here are the platforms Americans watched most on their TVs last month.