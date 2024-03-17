The new cars that are the worst deals, according to Consumer Reports

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Cars

If you're looking for a deal on a Ford, maybe try looking somewhere else

By
Elizabeth Blackstock / Jalopnik
Ford Maverick
Image: Ford

Even though the automotive market is slowing down and car prices are starting to go back to something a little more normal, there are still quite a few machines out there that command a hefty price tag if you actually want to get a deal done. This week, Consumer Reports shared a big ol’ list of the worst deals you can find on new cars. If you’re looking to save a few bucks on your vehicle purchase, they’d recommend you stay away from these specific models.

We’ve organized this list from Consumer Reports to start with the best Worst Deal and descend on down to the worst Worst Deal on the market today. Check it out above.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Toyota Supra: 7 Percent Over MSRP

Toyota Supra: 7 Percent Over MSRP

Toyota Supra
Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Supra 3.0 Auto might be super, but you’re also not going to be getting a particularly great deal on it if you’re in the market for one. MSRP for this bad boy is $55,400, but buyers are spending about seven percent more than MSRP on their purchase. That makes for an average transaction price of $59,283, or $3,883 above MSRP.

Ford Mustang: 8 Percent Over MSRP

Ford Mustang: 8 Percent Over MSRP

Ford Mustang
Image: Ford


The first Ford on what has turned out to be a very extensive list of Ford products is the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Ford recommends dealers sell this car for $58,185, but most buyers aren’t walking out the door having spent any less than $62,615. That means they’re paying about eight percent over sticker, which amounts to $4,430.

Toyota Tacoma: 8 Percent Over MSRP

Toyota Tacoma: 8 Percent Over MSRP

Four Toyota Tacomas
Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Double Cab 5’ Bed is a hot commodity; even though Toyota says you should expect to pay $42,900, you won’t get one of these off a dealer lot without spending $3,363 more than that, or around $46,263.

Nissan Leaf: 8 Percent Over MSRP

Nissan Leaf: 8 Percent Over MSRP

Nissan Leaf
Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Leaf isn’t our only electrified vehicle on this list, but it is our cheapest. Most buyers aren’t getting a Leaf with anything less than an eight-percent markup. That transforms the $28,140 car into a $30,370 car — meaning you’re spending $2,230 more than Nissan asked for.

Kia Sorento: 8 Percent Over MSRP

Kia Sorento: 8 Percent Over MSRP

Kia Sorento
Photo: Kia

The Kia Sorento is mostly alright as far as the midsize three-row SUV market is concerned — but the fact that you’ll have to pay about eight percent over MSRP to buy one might turn folks off. You’re looking at paying $42,606 for an SUV that is normally listed at $39,290 — or, an increase of $3,316 over sticker.

Ford Maverick: 9 Percent Over MSRP

Ford Maverick: 9 Percent Over MSRP

Ford Maverick
Image: Ford

The much-hyped and much-delayed 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat SuperCrew FWD is commanding around $3,096 over its $34,855 MSRP. All told, though, you’re still able to walk out the door with a truck that’ll cost you $37,951.

Kia Sportage Hybrid: 10 Percent Over MSRP

Kia Sportage Hybrid: 10 Percent Over MSRP

Kia Sportage
Image: Kia

The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid LX AWD boasts an MSRP of just $30,390, which isn’t too bad for a compact SUV that nets 36 MPG combined. If you want one, though, prepare to pay around 10 percent over sticker for it. That amounts to an additional fee of $2,892, for an average transaction price of $33,282.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 13 Percent Over MSRP

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 13 Percent Over MSRP

Ford Mustang Mach-E
Image: Ford

From here on out, it’s all Ford, baby — and we’re also making a big jump in the amount of money you’ll pay over MSRP! Ford suggests that buyers will spend around $46,495 to get their hands on a 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD, but actual buyers need to drop $6,010 more to get a model off the lot. That makes for an average transaction price of $52,505.

Ford Ranger: 14 Percent Over MSRP

Ford Ranger: 14 Percent Over MSRP

Ford Ranger
Image: Ford

The Ford Ranger is a vehicle that brings me immense delight thanks to its popularity as a TikTok meme, but it seems that added popularity has made these pickups hard to come by. While the 2024 Ford Ranger XL SuperCrew 5’ Box 2WD has a $32,670 MSRP, most buyers have to spend an additional $4,509 to get behind the wheel of this truck. That’s a grand total average transaction price of $37,179.

Ford F-150: 14 Percent Over MSRP

Ford F-150: 14 Percent Over MSRP

Ford F-150
Image: Ford

The Ford F-150 is, without a doubt, the most popular truck in the United States, but you can expect to pay around 14 percent over MSRP (which is $36,570) to get a 2024 Ford F-150 XL 2WD Reg Cab 6.5’ Box off the lot. That’ll bring your total closer to $41,844 — so expect to pay an extra $5,274.

