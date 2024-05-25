Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
These are the 10 best deals on new cars, according to Consumer Reports

Autos

They may not be the most desirable cars in their respective segments, but a good deal is a good deal

They may not be the most desirable cars in their respective segments, but a good deal is a good deal

Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Subaru Solterra
Photo: Subaru

There’s always going to be something special about spending hours poring over reviews and research until you find the best, most perfect car that could ever fit your needs. Sadly, once you’ve settled on a new car to buy, you’re also probably far from the only one to decide that a new Toyota Tacoma or Kia Telluride is right for you. And that means paying dealer markup.

If you don’t want to pay extra for your car, though, there are actually quite a few that can be had for at least five percent less than their MSRP. And conveniently, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently crunched the numbers on real vehicle sales to create a helpful guide to finding cars that are selling for less than sticker. Many of them are a few years old, but maybe one will still fit your needs while also saving you money. Let’s take a look at what they found.

Toyota Crown

Toyota Crown

Toyota Crown
Photo: Toyota

If you like the idea of a sedan that comes with the ride height of a crossover, then the Toyota Crown is perfect for you, and even better, you should be able to get a five percent discount off MSRP. The Toyota Crown Limited AWD has an MSRP of $45,950, but the average transaction price is $43,751, a $2,199 discount.

Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback
Photo: Subaru

Do like the idea of a station wagon that also offers the increased ride height of a crossover? If so, all the mainstream buyers getting distracted by the Forester means you can also expect to save five percent on a new Subaru Outback. While MSRP on a Subaru Outback Touring XT is $42,795, the average transaction price is $40,739, which works out to a $2,056 discount.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Tonale
Photo: Alfa Romeo

If you’re in the market for, um, a small, front-wheel-drive-based Alfa Romeo crossover that’s only sold as a plug-in hybrid, you can also expect a 5 percent discount. The Alfa Romeo Tonale Ti starts at $45,840 but is selling for $43,357 on average. That works out to about $2,483 off MSRP.

Volvo S60

Volvo S60

Volvo S60
Photo: Volvo

Volvo’s sedans might not quite have what it takes to challenge the latest BMW 3 Series head-on, but the S60 is still a stylish, luxurious sedan that should also come with a 5-percent discount. Instead of dropping $44,750 on an all-wheel-drive Volvo S60 B5 Core Dark Theme, you can expect to pay $42,293 or $2,457 less than MSRP.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Sadly, Mercedes has yet to bring the latest C 63 AMG to the U.S., but less powerful versions can be had at an — even better than previously seen — six percent discount. A Mercedes-Benz C300 should cost $46,950, but you can expect to pay $2,619 less than that, getting you behind the wheel of a new C-Class for $44,331.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Photo: Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio isn’t as luxurious as most of its competition, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a crossover that’s more fun to drive. And reliability hasn’t really been that bad on the non-Quadrifoglio versions. Plus, unlike a Macan, you can get a Stelvio for six percent less than MSRP. Instead of paying $45,950 for a rear-wheel drive Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint, you should be able to get a $2,667 discount that brings the price down to $43,283.

Buick Enclave

Buick Enclave

Buick Enclave
Photo: Buick

When families are shopping for three-row SUVs, it can be easy to forget the Buick Enclave exists, especially when so many buyers are infatuated with the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. It’s also surprisingly well-reviewed and selling for 6 percent off MSRP. So forget paying $43,900 for a front-wheel-drive Buick Enclave Essence. You should be able to get one for $41,315 or $2,585 off sticker.

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40
Photo: Volvo

It’s been more than a few years since the Volvo XC40 was introduced, but like the S60, it just looks good, and there’s no need to pay MSRP like with some of its competitors. You should be able to get an all-wheel-drive Volvo XC40 B5 Core Bright Theme for $38,108, which is $2,392 less than the $40,500 MSRP.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Image for article titled These are the 10 best deals on new cars, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Alfa Romeo

Pretty much every praise and criticism of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio applies to the Giulia, as well. You’ll still want to stay away from the Quadrifoglio for reliability reasons, but if you’re looking for a sport sedan that prioritizes incredible handling and want to pay less than MSRP, the Giulia may be for you. Instead of paying $47,840 for an all-wheel-drive Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti, expect to pay $44,946, or about six percent under MSRP, leaving an extra $2,894 in your pocket.

Subaru Solterra

Subaru Solterra

Image for article titled These are the 10 best deals on new cars, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Alfa Romeo

Co-developed with Toyota the Subaru Solterra is almost identical to the bZ4X. Unlike the bZ4X, though, the Solterra has a name that won’t trip you up while you’re trying to tell people about your new car. Also, you should be able to get a Solterra for seven percent less than its $44,995 MSRP. Instead, expect to pay $3,156 less than that, bringing the price down to $41,839.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

