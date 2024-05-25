These are the 10 best deals on new cars, according to Consumer Reports

There’s always going to be something special about spending hours poring over reviews and research until you find the best, most perfect car that could ever fit your needs. Sadly, once you’ve settled on a new car to buy, you’re also probably far from the only one to decide that a new Toyota Tacoma or Kia Telluride is right for you. And that means paying dealer markup.

If you don’t want to pay extra for your car, though, there are actually quite a few that can be had for at least five percent less than their MSRP. And conveniently, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently crunched the numbers on real vehicle sales to create a helpful guide to finding cars that are selling for less than sticker. Many of them are a few years old, but maybe one will still fit your needs while also saving you money. Let’s take a look at what they found.