Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Cars

10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest

Due to a downturn in luxury car sales, some BMW and GMC vehicles are taking longer to sell than other new cars.

By
José Rodríguez Jr. / Jalopnik
Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: Krisztian Bocsi (Getty Images)

Some used car prices are going down slowly and supply chain disruptions are abating, but buying a new car is still a headache. At least that’s the case for those looking to buy popular cars like the Toyota Rav4 or full size trucks from Ford, Chevy and Ram. But, certain other cars are just sitting on dealer lots, and savvy buyers can use this to their advantage in some cases, as Car and Driver reports.

The new cars languishing on lots are mostly in the luxury segment, which has lately seen the biggest sales slump, according to Jalopnik’s car-buying expert, Tom McParland.

The longer a car sits at a dealership, the more those same dealers are willing to pass on savings to buyers for the sake of keeping flow of inventory (and sales) going. The following cars are mostly sitting on lots for over 100 days on average, per Black Book data. That gives you about three months to scheme up a way into these slow-selling cars, which are ranked in descending order from most to least days sitting on dealer lots.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik last year.

BMW iX - 131 Days Sitting On Lots

BMW iX - 131 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: BMW

The BMW iX sits an average of 131 days at dealerships. Since its debut, I’ve seen one BMW iX in the wild and it had dealer plates. As the reigning champ of new cars sitting on lots the longest, I know I can always swing by the local BMW to get a good look at one. Honestly, it’s not so bad. Right?

GMC Yukon - 127 Days Sitting On Lots

GMC Yukon - 127 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: GMC

The GMC Yukon sits an average of 127 days at dealerships. The GMC version of the SUV is unique in that respect, the Chevy Tahoe doesn’t take nearly as long to sell. Then again, the Yukon is more of a luxury vehicle than the Tahoe, and the Yukon’s high luxury corresponds to a higher price. Luxury sales are slowing as of late, and that means the Yukon is leaving dealerships at a glacial pace.

Buick Encore GX - 120 Days Sitting On Lots

Buick Encore GX - 120 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: Buick

The Buick Encore GX takes an average of 120 days to sell. Presumably, Buick hopes that the latest redesign will encourage more people to buy the Encore GX. I’ll say that the Encore is about as common on my local roads as any Buick — if not more. So if you’re a Buick fan like Shaq, the slow-selling Encore GX might be just the ticket.

Audi A4 - 115 Days Sitting On Lots

Audi A4 - 115 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: Audi

The Audi A4 sits on dealer lots for an average of 115 days. We could chalk that up to the unpopularity of sedans and heap on the luxury sales slump. I think it’s unfair that a luxe sports sedan is not flying off lots, but I’m not surprised.

BMW X7 - 110 Days Sitting On Lots

BMW X7 - 110 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: BMW

Now here is one that I do find surprising given the popularity of SUVs: the BMW X7 sits on lots for 110 days on average. The X7 suffers from the same design BMW insists upon lately. As a flagship SUV, it comes with a flagship price hovering around $80,000.

Jaguar F-Type - 105 Days Sitting On Lots

Jaguar F-Type - 105 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: Jaguar

Like the Audi above, it’s not hard to see why the Jaguar F-Type is a slow seller, taking an average of 105 days to sell. And like the Audi, it seems unfair that such striking car design coupled with a V8 should go mostly unnoticed and unloved.

Mini Countryman - 105 Days Sitting On Lots

Mini Countryman - 105 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: Mini

Mini hasn’t historically been a best-seller in the U.S., and not even the biggest Mini has been able to change that. The Countryman currently sits on dealer lots for 105 days on average. A big Mini is somewhat of an oxymoron, and given the Countryman’s sales, it’s unclear that buyers are clamoring for a bigger Mini.

BMW X2 - 105 Days Sitting On Lots

BMW X2 - 105 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: BMW

The BMW X2 is sitting on dealer lots for an average of 105 days, which is only slightly better than its bigger brother, the X7. That suggests that BMWs are suffering from a bit of a slump across the lineup. The Bavarian carmaker has more cars on this list than any other marque — at least, if you count the Mini Countryman as a Bimmer in disguise.

GMC Terrain - 102 Days Sitting On Lots

GMC Terrain - 102 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: GMC

The GMC Terrain sits on dealer lots for an average of 102 days, and is the third car from General Motors on this list. That makes GM the runner up to BMW as far as slow-selling cars go. The Terrain sits below the Yukon and Acadia on GMC’s SUV lineup but it lacks the badge recognition of its bigger brothers.

Alfa Romeo Giulia - 99 Days Sitting On Lots

Alfa Romeo Giulia - 99 Days Sitting On Lots

Image for article titled 10 new cars that sit on dealer lots the longest
Photo: Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo Giulia takes an average of 99 days to sell. In a way, it’s better off than others on this list, but that’s not saying much. The Giulia has been unable to shake its reputation as an unreliable car, which it owes in part to its Alfa Romeo provenance and the model’s teething problems. That’s a shame given the car’s performance, but it means shoppers can try to score big savings on the Giulia at dealerships.

