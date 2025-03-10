In This Story NFE -6.94%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE-6.94% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

The filing reports total revenues of $2.36 billion for the year, with a gross margin of $930.5 million. The company’s net loss for the year was $242.4 million, compared to a net income of $548.9 million in the previous year.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

The company’s Terminals and Infrastructure segment reported revenues of $2.04 billion, while the Ships segment contributed $170.6 million.

Advertisement

Significant developments include the commissioning of the Santa Catarina Facility in Brazil and the production of LNG from the first Fast LNG unit off the coast of Altamira, Mexico.

Advertisement

New Fortress Energy completed a series of refinancing transactions, issuing $2.7 billion in new notes to extend debt maturities and improve liquidity.

Advertisement

The company is pursuing a $659 million claim related to the early termination of a contract in Puerto Rico and is in discussions for strategic transactions to optimize its portfolio.

The filing details the company's development projects, including additional Fast LNG units, the Puerto Sandino Facility in Nicaragua, and the Ireland Facility.

Advertisement

New Fortress Energy's liquidity is supported by recent financing activities, including the issuance of $350 million in Brazil Financing Notes and a $425 million upsizing of its Term Loan B.

The company’s operations are subject to various risks, including commodity price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events impacting the LNG market.

Advertisement

Management has approved a plan to support liquidity, which includes delaying certain discretionary payments and exploring asset sales and other strategic transactions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the New Fortress Energy Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.