12 jobs that didn't even exist 20 years ago but pay six-figures today From AI to digital strategy, these jobs emerged in the past two decades and now lead the way in six-figure salary potential

New technologies, shifting consumer behavior, and global connectivity have brought previously futuristic ideas into the mainstream job market. Two decades ago, many of today’s in-demand roles either didn’t exist or were just emerging.

As sectors including AI, blockchain, e-commerce, sustainability, and digital media ballooned, they created jobs that didn’t just fill gaps. They redefined what a career looks like.

Six-figure salaries used to be tied almost exclusively to careers such as medicine, law, or finance. Now many of the jobs born in the last 20 years are breaking into that range, especially in tech, creative industries, and green enterprises. These roles often reward skills, adaptability, and early adoption more than legacy credentials.

These 12 jobs were either nonexistent or very rare two decades ago — and now command six-figure salaries or are rapidly approaching that level.