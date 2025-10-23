12 jobs that didn't even exist 20 years ago but pay six-figures today
From AI to digital strategy, these jobs emerged in the past two decades and now lead the way in six-figure salary potential
New technologies, shifting consumer behavior, and global connectivity have brought previously futuristic ideas into the mainstream job market. Two decades ago, many of today’s in-demand roles either didn’t exist or were just emerging.
As sectors including AI, blockchain, e-commerce, sustainability, and digital media ballooned, they created jobs that didn’t just fill gaps. They redefined what a career looks like.
Six-figure salaries used to be tied almost exclusively to careers such as medicine, law, or finance. Now many of the jobs born in the last 20 years are breaking into that range, especially in tech, creative industries, and green enterprises. These roles often reward skills, adaptability, and early adoption more than legacy credentials.
These 12 jobs were either nonexistent or very rare two decades ago — and now command six-figure salaries or are rapidly approaching that level.
Machine learning engineer / AI specialist
This role designs and optimizes algorithms that let machines learn from data. According to CV Maker, demand has soared across sectors including tech, healthcare, and finance. Many senior ML/AI engineers now regularly earn six-figure salaries thanks to both high demand and limited supply of expertise.
Data scientist
Focusing on extracting insights from massive, and often messy datasets to inform business decisions, this job didn’t exist in its current form two decades ago. Senior data scientists, especially those in large markets or specialized industries, often command six-figure pay.
Blockchain / crypto trader / Web3 tokenomics designer
According to CV Maker, jobs around cryptocurrencies, NFTs, tokenomics, and Web3 emerged in the last decade. For certain high-risk/high-reward markets, top performers or specialists can reach six-figure income levels, especially where venture capital or speculative investment is involved.
Cloud architect / cloud solutions engineer
Cloud computing barely existed as a widespread infrastructure 20 years ago. According to Forbes, designing, implementing, and securing cloud platforms is foundational to many large businesses and high-tech startups, and those roles often pay six-figures.
AI ethicist / algorithmic fairness specialist
Ethical concerns over AI bias, data privacy, and algorithmic impact gave rise to this role recently. While many positions are new and roles vary greatly, those at senior levels in big tech or specialized consultancy can reach very strong compensation.
Cybersecurity analyst / information security specialist
When the internet was still young, widespread cyber threats were less tightly defined. Now cybersecurity is a major concern for governments and corporations. This specialization includes senior analysts, penetration testers, and security architects.
UX / UI designer / product designer
Two decades ago, user-interface and user-experience design were far less formalized. UX/UI design has become central in product development for apps, websites, and software. Top designers at leading companies or working freelance can often earn six-figure incomes.
Virtual reality (VR) / augmented reality (AR) developer
VR/AR was experimental or niche 20 years ago. Today’s VR/AR developers and content creators build immersive experiences for entertainment, retail, training, and health. Experts in this field working for strong firms or with strong portfolios can achieve high earnings.
Sustainability / emission-trading consultant
Environmental policy, carbon trading, green regulations and corporate sustainability programs all showed strong growth trajectories over the last two decades. Businesses pay well for consultants who can guide compliance, strategy, or green product development.
SEO / search engine optimization specialist
SEO didn’t exist in its modern form 20 years ago. Now SEO specialists who master both content strategy and technical elements are essential to many businesses. At senior or managerial levels, especially with large portfolios or agencies, earning a higher-end salary is quite feasible.
Social media influencer / monetized content creator
Social platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok have enabled influencer careers that were impossible two decades ago. Top influencers with large, engaged audiences or those who partner with big brands can make six-figure incomes through sponsorship, ads, product lines, and other opportunities.
Robotics / automation engineer
Robotics usage in industry, warehouses, and autonomous vehicles has expanded greatly in the past 20 years. Engineers who design, build, maintain, or program robots and automated systems are now in high demand. Senior roles or those in specialized sectors are well into six-figure compensation.