Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food & Fine Dining

From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks

Play ball! Take a look at what's new on MLB stadium menus

By
Kevin Williams
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow

March 27 is Opening Day, when hope springs eternal. For at least one day — Opening Day — every Major League Baseball team is a contender for October. The ghosts of Mantle and Mays twirl in the warm spring sun, the crisp crack of bats permeate the air, and hot dogs and beer flow freely.

Advertisement

Those who want a little more culinary refinement (or intrigue) while watching a baseball game, however, don’t have to look far. From ice-cream nachos in Seattle to cotton-candy fries in Toronto, gastronomes have plenty of options!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Ice-Cream Nachos

Ice-Cream Nachos

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners’ culinary team pulled out all the stops to create these ice-cream nachos available this season at T-Mobile Park (TMUS). This “nachos” dish consist of soft serve ice cream, thick and crunchy waffle chips, sprinkles, and caramel sauce.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Sluggerrr Dog

Sluggerrr Dog

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Aramark (Getty Images)

Thank you, Kansas City Royals, for bringing us a dog we didn’t know we needed. New this year at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Royals, is the Sluggerrr Dog, which consists of chorizo topped with manchego, tempura batter, Doritos Cool Ranch crust, and avocado aioli. Still, all of that will come at a price, so savor it. The Sluggerrr Dog will set you back $18.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Big Mozz Chicken Parm Sandwich

Big Mozz Chicken Parm Sandwich

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are the oldest professional baseball team. But an old team doesn’t mean they don’t have a new menu at Great American Ballpark. One of the new items on the menu this year is the Big Mozz Chicken Parm Sandwich. The sandwich combines crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, and banana peppers on a hoagie roll, served with kettle chips. No word on whether it comes with a side of Tums.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

S’mores Quesadilla

S’mores Quesadilla

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Phillies

The Phillies seem to have outdone themselves this year with a new addition to the menu at Citizens Bank Park. If the typical Cracker Jack box doesn’t do it for you, indulge in a s’more quesadilla. Phillies food service provider Aramark (ARMK) describes it as “Nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumble in a crispy flour tortilla served with a chocolate dipping sauce.” The way ballpark food is typically priced, $11.49 for this seems like a bargain.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Wazee Burger

Wazee Burger

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Aramark

Coors Field (TAP) is a great place to catch a Rockies game in the stunning city of Denver. And Coors Field is also now a great place for a cardiologist to get some new business with the addition of the Wazee Burger to this year’s stadium menu. The Wazee consists of a half-pound beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, boom boom sauce, lettuce, and tomato, all served up on a toasted potato bun. Wow.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12


Chicken-and-Waffle Sandwich


Chicken-and-Waffle Sandwich

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Aramark

Daikin Park is offering a tried-and-true comfort food this year. This sandwich piles crispy fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack, bacon onion jam, and honey chipotle aioli between freshly made Belgian-style waffles for a succulent combination of sweet and savory.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Cotton-Candy Fries

Cotton-Candy Fries

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Toronto Blue Jays

Sometimes a photo says it all. But in case it doesn’t, these are cotton-candy fries, which feature a blue-and-white cotton candy and mayo-based drizzle.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Tiramisu (in a Yankees helmet!)

Tiramisu (in a Yankees helmet!)

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Yankees

Because who doesn’t go to the ballpark expecting tiramisu, this decadent dessert makes its debut at Yankees Stadium this season, featuring espresso mascarpone cream, lady finger cookies, and cocoa powder. Some have speculated how many of these helmets will end up on the field if the umpires make a bad call!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12


Buffalo Bacon Ranch Pretzel


Buffalo Bacon Ranch Pretzel

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Aramark

You may have to bring some wet wipes, a pack of napkins, and a huge appetite if you are going to try to tackle this new offering at Oracle Park (ORCL). With this beast of a pretzel, you won’t care how the Giants are doing on the field. Enjoy!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12


Puffy Tacos


Puffy Tacos

Image for article titled From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks
Photo: Levy Restaurants

Chicago is known for its pizza and dogs, but if you want a change from typical baseball park fare, try these “puffy tacos” making their debut this year. The dish features puffed flour tortillas topped with carne asada, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese, and cilantro — complete with lime wedges on the side.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

12 / 12