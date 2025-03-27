From puffy tacos to cotton-candy fries, here are 10 new menu items at major league ballparks

March 27 is Opening Day, when hope springs eternal. For at least one day — Opening Day — every Major League Baseball team is a contender for October. The ghosts of Mantle and Mays twirl in the warm spring sun, the crisp crack of bats permeate the air, and hot dogs and beer flow freely.

Advertisement

Those who want a little more culinary refinement (or intrigue) while watching a baseball game, however, don’t have to look far. From ice-cream nachos in Seattle to cotton-candy fries in Toronto, gastronomes have plenty of options!