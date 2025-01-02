This is how airlines are dealing with the New Orleans terror attack chaos

A fatal terror attack in New Orleans early on New Year’s Day claimed the lives of 15 people and left more than two dozen others injured. Airlines have been trying to accommodate affected customers during a busier-than-usual travel period for the city.

“At approximately 3:15 a.m. CST, an individual drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens of others,” the Federal Bureau of Investigations said in an initial statement on the incident. After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, and the subject was pronounced dead at the scene

In addition to New Year’s Eve festivities, a surge of tourists were expected to be in town for the Sugar Bowl, a college football playoff game between the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame. After the attack, the game was pushed back one day. Delta, for instance, said it was delaying a number of specially scheduled flights in response by the same amount of time.

The carrier is issuing change fee and fare difference waivers for new flights through Jan. 6:

The waivers are only for flyers who had a flight to or from New Orleans booked for between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3

The new ticket has to be for the same seating class

For flights after Jan. 6, the fare difference waivers might not be in effect

The waivers are only for flyers who had a flight to or from New Orleans booked for between Jan. 1 and Jan. 5

The waivers only apply to people who purchased their flight before Dec. 31, 2024

The new ticket has to be for the same seating cabin and involve the same origin and destination city

The carrier is issuing a change fee and fare difference waivers for new flights through Jan. 3:

The waivers are only for flyers who had a flight to or from New Orleans booked for between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3

The waivers are only for those who purchased flights by Jan. 1

The waivers are only for flyers who are able to travel by Jan. 6

The new ticket has to be for the same seating cabin and involve the same origin and destination city

The new ticket must be booked by Jan. 3

Separately: The airline tells Quartz that it has added an additional Jan. 3 flight from New Orleans to Dallas

The carrier is issuing a change fee and fare difference waivers for new flights through Jan. 17:

The waivers are only for flyers who had a flight to or from New Orleans booked for between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3

The new ticket must be rebooked or the new flight must be boarded standby by Jan. 17

The new ticket has to involve the same origin and destination city

The carrier is issuing change fee and fare difference waivers for new flights through Jan. 3:

The waivers are only for flyers who had a flight to or from New Orleans booked for between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3

The waivers are only who purchased their flight by Jan. 1

The new ticket must be booked prior to the departure time of the original flight

The new ticket must be for a flight departing on or before Jan. 8

The carrier is issuing change fee waivers for new flights through Jan 3: