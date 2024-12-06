Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Travel

Avoid Times Square and watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve at these hotels instead

Many hotels in the Times Square area host private celebrations that allow you to ring in the New Year while avoiding the worst of holiday crowding

Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Avoid Times Square and watch the ball drop on New Year&#39;s Eve at these hotels instead
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Getty Images)

New Yorkers are a notoriously diverse and argumentative bunch — but there’s one thing that virtually the roughly eight million residents of the Big Apple can agree on: There is nowhere in the world worse than Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

While the annual celebration may be fun to watch on TV, actually descending onto the streets of Times Square can be fraught.

Holiday revelers are often penned in for hours at a time with limited access to food, water, or bathrooms; even the cheapest surrounding chain restaurants ratchet up their prices; and of course, there is the unpleasant reality of standing outside in New York in what can often be inclement winter weather.

If you’re eager to witness the ball drop in person, however, there is a compromise. Many hotels in the Times Square area host private celebrations that allow you to ring in the New Year while avoiding the worst of holiday crowding.

Continue reading to learn about the five best hotels to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

The Knickerbocker Hotel

The Knickerbocker Hotel

Image for article titled Avoid Times Square and watch the ball drop on New Year&#39;s Eve at these hotels instead
Photo: The Knickerbocker Hotel

Guests at the Knickerbocker Hotel can choose among Platinum, Gold, and Silver packages for their New Year’s Eve celebrations — giving them access to craft cocktails, bar service, and performances by DJ Danny Estrella and Music 2 the Max. The hotel’s rooftop is just 150 feet below the Times Square ball drop, giving guests a perfect view of the annual celebration.

Casablanca Hotel

Casablanca Hotel

Image for article titled Avoid Times Square and watch the ball drop on New Year&#39;s Eve at these hotels instead
Photo: Casablanca Hotel

At the Casablanca Hotel, travelers can book a three-night stay that comes with a pass allowing entrance into the restricted Times Square celebration area. If you’d rather avoid the center of the festivities, the hotel also offers a dinner party at the on-property Tony’s Di Napoli restaurant and a ball drop viewing from the Casablanca Hotel rooftop.

Tempo by Hilton Times Square

Tempo by Hilton Times Square

Image for article titled Avoid Times Square and watch the ball drop on New Year&#39;s Eve at these hotels instead
Photo: Tempo by Hilton Times Square

At Tempo by Hilton Times Square (HLT), guests can purchase a three-night stay complete with a New Year’s Eve extravaganza at the hotel’s Highball cocktail lounge. Revelers can spend the evening dancing to a live DJ set before receiving a security escort to a private viewing ball drop viewing pen, reserved exclusively for Highball guests.

Hyatt Central Times Square

Hyatt Central Times Square

Image for article titled Avoid Times Square and watch the ball drop on New Year&#39;s Eve at these hotels instead
Photo: Hyatt Central Times Square

The Hyatt Centric Times Square (H) boasts the tallest rooftop in New York City — and its close proximity to the center of the New Year festivities means the building’s height does not go to waste. During a black-tie-optional gala at the hotel’s Bar 54, guests can feast on mini ratatouille tarts and sip premium cocktails while counting down the hours until 2025.

New York Marriott Marquis

New York Marriott Marquis

Image for article titled Avoid Times Square and watch the ball drop on New Year&#39;s Eve at these hotels instead
Photo: New York Marriott Marquis

The Marquis’ New Year’s Eve celebration is an all-ages event held exclusively for guests at the New York Marriott Marquis (MAR). Held in the heart of Manhattan, the event has special buffets and custom drinks prepared for both adults and children, while a live DJ provides the evening’s soundtrack. At midnight, the hotel livestreams the ball dropping in Times Square for young and old partygoers alike.

