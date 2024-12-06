Avoid Times Square and watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve at these hotels instead

New Yorkers are a notoriously diverse and argumentative bunch — but there’s one thing that virtually the roughly eight million residents of the Big Apple can agree on: There is nowhere in the world worse than Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

While the annual celebration may be fun to watch on TV, actually descending onto the streets of Times Square can be fraught.



Holiday revelers are often penned in for hours at a time with limited access to food, water, or bathrooms; even the cheapest surrounding chain restaurants ratchet up their prices; and of course, there is the unpleasant reality of standing outside in New York in what can often be inclement winter weather.



If you’re eager to witness the ball drop in person, however, there is a compromise. Many hotels in the Times Square area host private celebrations that allow you to ring in the New Year while avoiding the worst of holiday crowding.



