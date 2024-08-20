Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Real Estate

This week's most fabulous real estate listings

From New York apartments with Central Park views to houses nestled in the California redwoods

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Buying a new home is always a stressful, if exciting, undertaking – requiring substantial investments of time, energy and money. In recent years, however, changes in the housing market mean that purchasing a dream property is more expensive than ever.

Housing prices increased across the country in the second quarter of 2024, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR.) In California, property values have increased so much that the median cost of a single-family home in the San Jose metropolitan area exceeded $2 million.

“The record-high home prices in most metro markets bring good and bad news,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun in a statement. “It’s terrific news for homeowners who are moving ahead in wealth gains. However, it’s difficult for those wanting to buy a home as the required income to qualify has roughly doubled from just a few years ago.”

The national median cost of buying a house continued to increase during the second quarter, rising to $422,100 for an already built, single-family home. This represents a 4.9% increase compared to this time last year.

In a climate so skewed in favor of sellers, it can be hard to separate genuinely great real estate listings from every other house on the market. Certain properties, however, would stand out in any market. Each week, Quartz will highlight those listings – which feature remarkable views, enviable locations and luxurious amenities – ahead of the properties’ open houses.

Continue reading to see the ten most fabulous properties with open houses this week.

West Chelsea townhouse

West Chelsea townhouse

This five bedroom, three bathroom Chelsea townhouse was first built in 1849. The elegant building features five fireplaces, an extensive butler’s pantry, a chef’s kitchen and exquisite historic details. The townhouse is listed for $9,995,000 and is 4,404 square feet. Located at 453 W 24th Street, New York, there will be an August 22 open house.

Apartment with a Central Park view

Apartment with a Central Park view

This three bedroom, 3.5 bathroom is almost 3,000 square feet and features a direct view of Central Park. The apartment has elegant marble bathrooms, custom bookcases and desks and hardwood floors throughout. Located at 25 Central Park West, the $7,500,000 apartment will have an open house on August 22.

Plaza apartment

Plaza apartment

If you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner Eloise and move into a luxurious Plaza suite, now is your chance. This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment overlooks the Plaza Gardens and comes with the building’s signature white glove services. Located at 1 Central Park South, the $4,800,000 apartment will have an open house on August 20.

Bel Air estate

Bel Air estate

You could be forgiven for never going inside of this Bel Air estate, because the external canyon is simply too majestic to ignore. Venturing indoors, however, comes with a new set of incredible views. The seven bedroom, 10 bathroom estate features an elevator, a spacious open floor plan and additional rooms that could be easily converted into a movie theater and a home gym. Located at 982 Stone Canyon Road in Los Angeles, the $24,995,000 estate will have an open house on August 25.

Pacific Palisades mansion

Pacific Palisades mansion

Dubbed “the Dragon,” this Pacific Palisades mansion was designed to be a “livable work of art.” The Japanese-inspired home features natural-wood details, striking glass windows and detailed stonework. The seven bedroom, nine bathroom home is also equipped with a pool and an elegant courtyard. Located at 1018 Chautauqua Boulevard, Pacific Palisades, the $19,996,000 mansion will have an open house on August 20.

Estate in the Hollywood Hills

Estate in the Hollywood Hills

There are few neighborhoods as storied and coveted as Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills. This six bed, eight-and-a-half bathroom estate exemplifies glamorous California living, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious infinity pool and stunning views. Located at 1895 Rising Glen Road in Los Angeles, the $18,995,000 estate will have an open house on August 25.

Miami mansion

Miami mansion

Miami’s booming population ensures that there’s plenty of competition for the city’s most enviable homes. This four bedroom, four bathroom property is nestled in the city’s ultra-exclusive Bay Point gated community has 100 feet of water frontage, with enough depth to store a yacht or boat. Located at 610 Sabal Palm Rd, Miami, the $16,000,000 home will have an open house on August 25.

Retreat in the redwoods

Retreat in the redwoods

Hide away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in this Mill Valley, California property that resembles a treehouse for grownups. The four bedroom, three bathroom home features high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal the natural beauty of the California redwoods. Located at 12 Molino Avenue in Mill Valley, the $2,495,000 home will have an open house on August 24.

Chicago townhouse

Chicago townhouse

Partially inspired by the London Hampton Court Palace, this elegant Chicago townhouse won the Homebuilder’s Association Gold Key award for its outstanding architectural design. This six bedroom, seven bathroom home features a spa-like master bathroom, two large decks and an elegant patio. Located at 3628 N Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, the $3,299,000 townhouse will have an open house on August 24.

Washington, D.C. Row House

Washington, D.C. Row House

You can move into one of Washington, D.C.’s iconic pastel row homes and have room to spare with this two unit property. The five bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom residence overlooks the Capitol Building and can accommodate residences in both the upper-level penthouse and the spacious lower-level apartment. Located at 645 Morton Street NW, Washington, DC, the $1,699,999 will have an open house on August 25.

